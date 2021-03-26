What is the highest ODI run chase by England?

England blew away Team India in the 2nd ODI at Pune on Friday. Although the Indians put up a competitive total of 336/6, England got off to a blistering start thanks to a sensational opening partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

The two English openers added 110 runs for the first wicket before Roy was run out for 55. Bairstow then joined hands with Ben Stokes to take the team close to the target. England looked confident in their run-chase.

England are considered to be the world's best chasing team in ODI cricket, and a big reason behind their confidence is their performance against the West Indies in 2019.

England achieved their highest successful ODI run-chase against the West Indies cricket team in a match at Bridgetown in February 2019. The home team scored 360/8 in the first innings, riding on Chris Gayle's century.

However, Eoin Morgan's men successfully chased the target in the 49th over, as England scored 364/4 in 49.4 overs to go 1-0 up in that 5-match ODI series.

Jason Roy starred for England in their highest ODI run chase

Jason Roy owned the Caribbean bowlers at the Kensington Oval

Jason Roy provided a top-quality start for England in the second one-dayer against India. The South Africa-born opener played in a similar fashion versus West Indies during the 2019 Bridgetown ODI.

Roy aggregated 123 runs off 85 deliveries while opening the innings for the English team. He smashed 15 fours and three sixes before losing his wicket to Devendra Bishoo in the 27th over.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan capitalized on the solid start provided by Jason Roy. Their 116-run partnership for the third wicket took England's score past 300. Eventually, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler completed the formalities for the visitors.

Joe Root also recorded a century in that inning, but Jason Roy claimed the Man of the Match award for his blistering knock at the top.