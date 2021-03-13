Why Michael Vaughan wants Virat Kohli to be more 'selfish' in the 2nd T20I

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wants Virat Kohli to play a bit more 'selfishly' in the upcoming T20Is against the visitors.

Michael Vaughan has suggested that instead of taking the aggressive route from the get-go, Virat Kohli should see off the first few balls of his innings, as that could serve the Indian team better.

England recorded a massive 8-wicket victory against India in the first T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Virat Kohli, coming out to bat in the second over, went back without scoring. He played a rash stroke off Adil Rashid, failing to clear mid-off, when the situation demanded more caution. That was Virat Kohli's third duck in his last five innings across formats.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan observed that a batsman of Virat Kohli's class shouldn't be too concerned with his poor form. However, Vaughan added that for Kohli to get out of his rut, the best way to do so would be to stay at the crease for as long as possible.

"For India to get those big scores, be really effective, and go on to win the T20 World Cup, it will serve the team better if Virat is just a little bit selfish. A little bit more selfish in the first few deliveries, gives himself ten balls to get in. Even if he leaves out 3-4 balls in that, you know a couple of boundaries, and he will be on his way," said Michael Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan further expounded in this regard:

"He doesn't seem like a character who would be too concerned (about his poor form). My advice would be to give himself more of a chance. Look at the way he got out today, trying to wack one away over mid-off early. I think he is a better player than that. I think he could give himself a few more balls. When you go through a period when it doesn't seem to be going your way, the best way to get out of that kind of run of low scores is just to stay out there and take up a few more balls. You know Virat Kohli would certainly catch up; he's got all the game and the skills to be able to do so."

Virat Kohli, who is the top run-scorer in T20Is, has now gone 37 innings across formats without a hundred.

Although a ton could be a bit too much to ask for in the shortest format of the game, Kohli has scored a solitary half-century in his last three bilateral T20I series.

Advertisement

"He's only 10-15 balls away from being the Virat Kohli we know" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan

Speaking further on the topic, Vaughan admitted that something is 'triggering' in Virat Kohli's mind. But he also said that the right-hander is only a few balls away to regain his touch.

"I never get concerned with Virat's batting because he never looks, in terms of movements, that he is out of form. But something will be triggering in that mind that is quite not right at the minute, but he's only 10-15 balls away from being back to the Virat Kohli we know. He just doesn't have to take too many risks too soon when he goes out there in the middle," said Michael Vaughan.

Advertisement

The second match of the five-match T20I series starts in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 12.