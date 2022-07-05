IND v ENG 2022: Top 10 Rahul Dravid memes after India loses yet another overseas Test in his tenure

Team India slumped to their third successive defeat in overseas Tests under the new management led by Rahul Dravid as the head coach. After two disappointing losses against South Africa earlier this year in January, Team India have now suffered a deflating loss in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid faced the ire of frustrated fans as the team lost yet another overseas Test, failing to defend the total in the fourth innings. They were skeptical of Dravid's strategies and criticized him while praising former coach Ravi Shastri, under whom the Indian side have bagged many memorable overseas Test victories in the last five years.

Ro. @RohanHere_ BCCI removing Ravi Shastri to make Rahul Dravid Coach . BCCI removing Ravi Shastri to make Rahul Dravid Coach .https://t.co/Hoh83pqSA0

ISHN @Deshdrohit Rahul Dravid is my name

Making India lose overseas is my game 🕺 Rahul Dravid is my name Making India lose overseas is my game 🕺 https://t.co/nOimGjh1Gi

Prakash @Prakash1049 Brendon McCullum. Humiliating Rahul Dravid since 2008. Brendon McCullum. Humiliating Rahul Dravid since 2008. https://t.co/iuzzD7BoIa

sarthhhh(night night) @Chief_Lahk Dravid messed up this shastri super team Dravid messed up this shastri super team https://t.co/CZG5Qn4eLv

M. @Viratstannnnnn 1) under kohli- shastri era

2) under rohit dravid era 1) under kohli- shastri era2) under rohit dravid era https://t.co/NfAyA1s3MK

Parsva @Parsva_10 Shastri was Valverde. Does that make Dravid ……. Setien? Shastri was Valverde. Does that make Dravid ……. Setien? 🙈 https://t.co/dqWe5oqWBv

Rahul Dravid's Indian team threw the match away from a comfortable position

Team India began the match on a positive note by reaching 416 in the first innings. The bowlers backed up the excellent work of the batters by bundling out England for 284 runs in their first innings, giving Team India a vital lead of 132 runs.

However, the visiting batters failed to cash in on this favorable situation as they got all-out for 245 on the fourth day of the match, setting a 378-run target for England with almost five sessions of play left in the game.

The rampaging English batters put on a show for the ages in the fourth innings and finished the chase in just 76.4 overs, winning the match comprehensively by seven wickets. Thanks to this triumph, England have drawn the 5-match Test series 2-2.

India's captain for the fifth Test, Jasprit Bumrah, reviewed his side's performance in the contest and highlighted that they lost the plot after a dismal batting effort in the second innings, which helped England gallop their way into the match. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bumrah said:

"I think we fell short with the bat and that is where we let the opposition in and the momentum shifted towards England. A hard fought series and both teams played good cricket. Pant and Jaddu got us back into the game and they counter attacked and we were ahead in the game."

"We have got different characters and I am happy for them. He (Rahul Dravid) is always there to back us but we have to focus on our strengths. We could have been straighter and the conversation was to get wickets. It was a good challenge and I like responsibility. I was lot more involved and I am honored to lead the team."

