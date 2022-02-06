Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma lead India to victory in 1st ODI vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a stroke-filled 60 as India defeated West Indies by six wickets with 132 balls to spare in the 1st ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Set to chase 177 in their historic 1000th one-dayer after Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) and Washington Sundar (3/30) shone with the ball, Rohit and Ishan Kishan (28) added 84 for the opening wicket to put the hosts in command. India lost their way after Rohit’s dismissal, slipping to 116 for 4. However, Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26*) steadied the ship and took India to a comfortable win in the end.

Returning from injury, Rohit showed no signs of rustiness as he hit 10 fours and a six in his 51-ball knock. After easing his way into the 30s, Rohit slammed Kemar Roach for two fours and a maximum off a short ball that was dispatched into the stands. He reached his fifty off 42 balls and looked good for a lot more. However, on 60, he was trapped lbw by Alzarri Joseph with a short-of-a-length delivery that nipped back in.

Virat Kohli (8) came in and kicked off his innings with consecutive fours. However, he fell in the same over, top-edging a hook off Joseph to long leg. Kishan’s stay also ended soon after as he slog-swept Akeal Hosein to deep square leg.

India suffered further misfortune as Rishabh Pant (11) was run out at the non-striker’s end after Joseph deflected a straight hit from Suryakumar onto the stumps. Suryakumar and Hooda, however, added an unbroken 62 for the fifth wicket to give India a crucial 1-0 lead.

Spinners shine as West Indies held to 176

Spinners Chahal and Sundar impressed as India cleaned up West Indies for 176 after winning the toss and bowling first in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad. West Indies' innings lasted 43.5 overs and they could have been in for bigger trouble had Jason Holder not hit a combative 57.

India got off to a good start as Mohammed Siraj bowled Shai Hope (8) with one that nipped back. Brandon King (13) and Darren Bravo (18) both fell to the guile of Sundar in the 12th over of the innings. King chipped the off-spinner to short midwicket, while Bravo was trapped lbw.

Chahal carried on the good work, dismissing Nicholas Pooran (18) and Kieron Pollard (0) off consecutive deliveries. Pooran failed to connect his sweep and was given lbw via the DRS, thus becoming Chahal’s 100th victim in ODIs. The West Indies skipper was castled attempting an aimless drive. In his next over, Chahal sent back Shamarh Brooks (10), who edged a length ball to the keeper. India again needed the help of the third umpire to claim the wicket.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna then helped himself to a wicket by having Akeal Hosein (0) caught behind off a short ball. At 79 for 7, West Indies were in all sorts of trouble. However, Holder and Fabian Allen (29) added 78 for the eighth wicket to give the innings some respectability.

Holder raised his fifty off 58 balls. However, once the stand was broken by Sundar, who forced Allen to chip one back to him, the innings ended swiftly. Krishna had Holder caught behind, while Chahal claimed his fourth as Joseph (13) was caught at long-on.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Both Chahal and Sundar stood out with the ball. They never allowed the Windies batters to settle into any kind of rhythm, striking at regular intervals. With the bat, Rohit was sublime during his half-century.

For the visitors, Holder scored a fighting fifty while Joseph got the big scalps of Rohit and Kohli.

Chahal was named Player of the Match for his fine spell of leg-spin bowling.

