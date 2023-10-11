IND vs AFG: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Afghanistan’s last match in 2023 World Cup

Team India will play their second 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 8. The Men in Blue will enter the game with a confident booster six-wicket win over five-time champions Australia.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, lost to Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening game of the marquee ICC event.

In the tournament, the two teams last locked horns with each other in the 2019 World Cup. India won that game by 11 runs.

Batting first, India scored 224/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Then-captain Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 67 runs off 63 balls, including five boundaries. Kedar Jadhav also smashed his half-century, with 52 off 68 deliveries, comprising one six and three boundaries.

KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni chipped in with scores of 30 (53), 29 (41) and 28 (52), respectively.

Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi starred with the ball for Afghanistan, returning with two wickets each. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Rashid Khan, and Rehmat Shah settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, India bundled out Afghanistan for 213 in 49.5 overs. Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/40, while Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets apiece.

Mohammad Nabi starred with the bat for Afghanistan, scoring 52 runs off 55 balls, including one six and four boundaries. The other batters got starts but failed to take their team past the finish line.

India's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India beat Australia by six wickets over Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to kick-start their 2023 World Cup campaign.

Chasing 200, India was off to the worst possible start, losing India captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. Mitchell Starc dismissed Kishan caught behind for a golden duck, while Hazlewood dismissed Rohit and Iyer. India were in deep trouble with 2/3 after two overs.

The duo of Kohli and Rahul, though, stood tall and built up a 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Kohli smashed 85 off 116 balls, including six fours. Rahul, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 97 off 115 deliveries, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries. The Men in Blue won the game by six wickets with 8.4 overs to spare.

Hazlewood emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/38, while Mitchell Starc took one wicket.

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough as Mitchell Marsh departed for a duck. David Warner (41 off 52) then shared a 69-run partnership with Steve Smith (46 off 71) for the second wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav caught and bowled Warner to break the partnership. Ravindra Jadeja then took three quick wickets, dismissing Smith, Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 41), and Alex Carey (silver duck) to bring India on top.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled out Glenn Maxwell (15 off 25), while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Cameron Green before Australia could recover. Pat Cummins contributed 15 off 24 before falling prey to Bumrah. Hardik Pandya dismissed Adam Zampa (6 off 20) before Mohammed Siraj ended Mitchell Starc’s innings following his valuable 28 off 35.

Jadeja starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/28, while Bumrah and Kuldeep picked up two wickets apiece. Siraj, Pandya, and Ashwin settled for one wicket apiece.

Afghanistan's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

Afghanistan lost their World Cup opener against Bangladesh by six wickets.

Asked to bat, Afghanistan were bundled out for 156 in 37.2 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47 off 62) and Ibrahim Zadran (22 off 35) stitched a promising 47-run partnership for the opening wicket. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan provided the first breakthrough before dismissing Rahmat Shah (18 off 25) quickly. Hashmatullah Shahidi looked good for his 18 off 38 before falling prey to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mustafizur Rahman quickly ended Gurbaz’s resistance, leaving Afghanistan at 112/4. Shakib and Taskin Ahmed then sent back Najibullah Zadran (5 off 13) and Mohammad Nabi (6 off 12) cheaply.

Azmatuallah Omarzai scored a brisk 22 off 20 before getting dismissed by Shortiul Islam. Miraz ended Rashid Khan (9 off 16) and Mujeeb U Rahman (1 off 4) before Shoriful dismissed Naveen-ul-Haq for a duck to finish Aghanistan’s inning.

Shakib and Miraz settled for three wickets apiece, while Shoriful picked up two wickets. Taskin and Mustafizur returned with one wicket apiece.

In response, Najibullah provided a terrific start for Afghanistan as he ran out Tanzid Hasan (5 off 13). Fazalhaq Farooqi quickly sent back Litton Das (13 off 18) to leave Bangladesh for 27/2.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (57 off 73) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (59 off 83) then shared a 97-run partnership to bring Bangladesh into a commanding position. Naveen dismissed Miraz while Azmatullah ended Shakib’s (14 off 19) innings. In the end, Bangladesh won by six wickets with 15.2 overs to spare.

