Ind Vs Aus 2020: Steve Smith reveals it was difficult for him to miss out on playing versus India in 2018-19 series

Steve Smith was undoubtedly a big miss for Australia when India won the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The Australian batsman revealed that he watched bits and pieces of the series while serving his 12-month suspension for being involved in the 'sandpaper saga' versus South Africa.

"I watched bits and pieces(2018-19 Test series vs India). It was difficult to obviously be sitting on the sideline and not be able to go out there and make a difference. That was the toughest thing for me, knowing that I probably could have made a difference if I was out there. So that was hard, but look, I think it’s an exciting series coming up," Smith said.

Given the way Steve Smith made his comeback after the ball-tampering scandal, there is growing pressure on the Australian selectors to make him captain once again.

Smith, though, is not looking much into that and seems more focussed on the job at hand. He said-

“I go out there and do my job, and that’s to try to score as many runs as I can, no matter who’s playing or what the circumstances are.''

Steve Smith's tremendous record versus India

Steve Smith will certainly have a point to prove going in the upcoming four-match Test series against India. Considered to be one of the best in the business, Smith has a terrific record against the Indians. In 10 Test matches versus India, Smith has seven hundred and three fifties to his name and averages at 84.06.

The signs already look ominous for India, given the way Steve Smith went about his business in the ODI series. The fidgety genius racked up two centuries in 62 balls and played a pivotal role in giving Australia a 2-1 win.

India and Australia will square off against each other at the Adelaide Oval on December 17 for the first Test.