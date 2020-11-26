IND vs AUS 2020: Virat Kohli blasts ICC for 'confusing' points percentage system in WTC

Virat Kohli has been left unhappy by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to alter the points system for the 2020 World Test Championship.

India were on top of the WTC table, but with the ICC now deciding to use a points percentage system to determine the two finalists of the inaugural tournament, they have slipped to second place behind Australia.

And Virat Kohli feels that it was a big surprise. The India captain said that the ICC's decision to switch the system was confusing, and that questions must be asked to cricket's governing body about why they did not have it like this in the first place.

"It is definitely surprising because we were told that points were the matter of contention for the top two teams qualifying in the World Test Championship and now suddenly, it has become percentage," Virat Kohli said.

"It is confusing and difficult to understand why, and if these things were explained to us from day one, it would have been easier for us to understand the reasons. It has happened out of nowhere. Further questions about this should be asked to the ICC and understand why this has been done and what are the reasons behind it," he added.

The switch was made due to COVID-19, with not all teams being able to complete all of their fixtures. Virat Kohli and India could be adversely affected by the ICC's decision, with New Zealand and England looking to close in on them in the standings.

WTC race to the final gets interesting

While Virat Kohli is not a happy man, the World Test Championship race to the final has suddenly gotten very interesting with Australia, India, England and New Zealand all in with a chance of making next year's final.

India have two big Test series coming up against Australia and England, and they could end up having a big say on which two teams make the final, which is currently set to be held at the Lord's stadium next year.

While New Zealand are set to face West Indies and Pakistan this summer, and will fancy their chances of winning all of their matches.