Ind vs Aus 2020: VVS Laxman backs Virat Kohli on paternity leave, says ‘got to respect it’

Former India Test cricketer VVS Laxman has backed Indian captain Virat Kohli on the issue of his paternity leave. Virat Kohli will play the first Test at Adelaide starting on December 17, but will return to India after to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

"I believe you have to respect that. Yes, ultimately you are a professional cricketer but you are also a family man, and you also respect what is good for your family. So, I believe we have to respect that decision. It is a very important phase of your life," Laxman was quoted as telling IANS.

Laxman missed the birth of his first child as India were touring South Africa in 2006-07. A couple of years later, he skipped a few Ranji Trophy matches to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

MS Dhoni also missed the birth of daughter Ziva, as he was preparing in Australia with Team India for the 2015 World Cup. As revealed by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai in his book Democracy XI, when Dhoni became a father just before the 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carrying a mobile. His wife sent an SMS through Suresh Raina to inform him.

Justin Langer hails Virat Kohli's paternity leave call

Virat Kohli

Earlier, Australian coach Justin Langer had also hailed Virat Kohli's decision to return to India for the birth of his first child.

"I've got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return to India). He's a human being like all of us. If I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do," Langer said while speaking to reporters via video conference last week.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the limited-overs matches as well as the first Test before returning to India. Many cricketing legends have opined that Virat Kohli's absence will give Australia the edge in the Test series.

India begin their tour of Australia with the first of the three ODIs at Sydney on November 27. The second ODI will also be played at the SCG on November 29, while the third one-dayer will be played at Manuka Oval on December 2.

The first T20I will also be held at the Manuka Oval on December 4, followed by the remaining two matches at the SCG on December 6 and 8.

The limited-overs contests will be followed by four Tests, the first of which will be a Day/Night encounter at Adelaide starting December 17.

While Virat Kohli will miss three of the four Tests, Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the limited-overs games, and will only join the team for the Test matches owing to fitness issues.