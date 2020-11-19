Ind vs Aus 2020: 'Rohit Sharma not being there for the white-ball series will have a 100% effect,' says Rameez Raja

Former Pakistan opener Rameez Raja believes that the absence of Rohit Sharma from the Indian limited-overs squad for the tour to Australia will definitely hurt the Virat Kohli-led side.

He made this observation during a conversation regarding the Indian cricket team's tour to Australia in the YouTube show Cricket Baaz.

Rameez Raja was asked if Rohit Sharma's absence will have an impact on the white-ball series between India and Australia, even though Virat Kohli will be there.

He responded that the Indian limited-overs vice-captain not being there will certainly have a huge impact as the latter is an established match-winner, with the Australians being wary of him.

"Rohit Sharma not being there for the white-ball series will have a 100% effect. He is a match-winner and he has scored double-hundreds in ODIs and they are scared of him," Rameez Raja said.

The commentator observed that the opposition having extended discussions to formulate a strategy against Rohit Sharma is ample proof of his fear in their minds.

He added that the Mumbaikar is the best limited-overs batsman in the world and that the Indian team will feel his absence.

"When someone is discussed for 5-7 minutes in a team huddle, Rohit Sharma not being there will be a huge loss for India because he is the biggest player in the world in white-ball cricket currently," Raja continued.

Rameez Raja believes Rohit Sharma should be fielded by India in the Test matches against Australia

Rohit Sharma was in a rich vein of form as a Test opener in home conditions in 2019

Rameez Raja was also asked if Rohit Sharma should be a part of the Indian team for the Test matches against Australia, especially with Virat Kohli not being available for a majority of the series.

He replied that the opener should certainly be playing the Test matches as he had struck form towards the latter stages of the recently concluded IPL 2020.

"Rohit Sharma should be playing in the Test series. His form had improved in the IPL towards the end," Raja noted.

The 58-year-old reasoned that if a cricketer has exhibited form in one format of the game, he should be persisted with in the other formats of the game as well.

"My cricketing logic says that you should not make format based players, if a player is in good form in one format, he should be taken forward to the next format," he said.

Rohit Sharma was in stupendous form in the Test matches during the Indian home season of 2019. But he was laid low by a hamstring injury and could not play in the Test series in New Zealand early this year.

The Australian tour will present him a perfect opportunity to prove his credentials as a Test opener in overseas conditions as well.