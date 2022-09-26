IND vs AUS 2022: "He will make people forget all the other batting greats" - Danish Kaneria backs Suryakumar Yadav to surpass Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Danish Kaneria heaped admiration on Team India's Suryakumar Yadav following his match-winning half-century in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that Yadav has the potential to establish himself as one of the greatest batters in white-ball cricket. He predicted that the dynamic batter could surpass the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in the coming years.

The former cricketer highlighted Yadav's ability to score runs in all parts of the ground thanks to his 360-degree stroke-making skills. Kaneria added that it's a delight to watch the player bat as he plays some breathtaking shots.

Kaneria explained:

"I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I.

"He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind."

Suryakumar Yadav was impressive in the T20I series opener against Australia, chipping in with a 25-ball 46-run knock. While he was dismissed for a golden duck in the subsequent clash in Nagpur, he made amends by slamming an impactful half-century in the series-decider.

He scored 69 runs off 36 deliveries and was a key architect behind India's six-wicket win on Sunday. With 115 runs from three appearances, he finished as the leading run-getter for India in the series.

"There was a clear understanding between them" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership in 3rd T20I

India's run chase against Australia started shakily as they lost openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early on. However, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for the hosts, stitching together a remarkable 104-run partnership.

Kaneria, in his video, mentioned that senior batter Kohli did a great job by having discussions with Yadav while batting. He further added that the seasoned campaigner dominated Adam Zampa in the fixture, a bowler who has managed to get him out multiple times in the past.

He added:

"A lot of people have been saying that Virat Kohli is Adam Zampa's bunny. But Kohli took him to the cleaners this time. He was exceptional. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dismissed early, Kohli and Yadav steadied the ship, making the most of the opportunity.

"Kohli guided Yadav well, and there was a clear understanding between them. The Australian bowlers had no answers against these two batters. If they continue to bat this way, India will surely overpower every team in the T20 World Cup."

The Indian cricket team will next be seen in action in a three-match series against South Africa. The opening encounter is set to be played on Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram.

