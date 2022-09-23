IND vs AUS 2022: "When you go to in-law's place after a certain age..." - Wasim Jaffer's hilarious take on 3rd T20I delay

Wasim Jaffer brought up head coach Rahul Dravid's in-laws in his hilarious take on the delay in starting the second India-Australia T20I on Friday, September 23.

Dravid, 49, married Vijeta Pandharkar, who hails from Nagpur, in 2003. The pair have two sons - Samit, 16, and Anvay, 13.

The toss for the T20I kept on being postponed due to a wet outfield at the Vidarbha Cricket Academy Stadium. Before an inspection was ordered at 8:45 pm IST, Jaffer commented on Twitter that Dravid and Co. were being forced to wait for the match to start because the coach had visited his wife's home "after a certain age."

Jaffer tweeted:

"When you go to in law's place after a certain age, things don't necessarily start on time :) #RahulDravid #Nagpur #INDvAUS"

Overnight rain in the city formed puddles near the pitch and close to the bowlers' run-up markers. Although there was no rain during or before the scheduled start time of 7 pm IST, poor drainage facilities meant the puddles couldn't be cleared.

The last international game Vidarbha hosted was a T20I between India and Bangladesh on November 10, 2019.

"It is not safe for the players" - Umpires in Nagpur after 8 pm inspection

The on-field umpires after their 8 pm IST inspection didn't sound too optimistic about the match. They said:

"It is still soggy. It is not safe for the players and we are still waiting for it to dry. The ground staff are trying their job. Let's see if we can get something tonight. We are concerned about this game. We are not looking ahead. Both teams will come strong and the runup is a point of concern. The safety of the players is a priority."

If the match gets abandoned, India will next play Australia on Sunday, September 25, in Hyderabad. The Aussies currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

