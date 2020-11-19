Ind vs Aus 2020: Nathan Lyon eyeing 500 Test wickets for Australia

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has set his sights on reaching 500 Test wickets before he retires from the game.

The 32-year-old currently has 390 wickets and is set to play his 100th Test match for Australia in the upcoming series against India (currently on 96 Tests). However, he wants to get to 500 wickets and beyond before he calls time on his Test career.

Nathan Lyon is already Australia's most successful off-spinner, and is currently the country's third-highest Test wicket taker behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Despite being 32, Lyon feels he is still getting better and has plenty more to offer to Australia. He said that the enforced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only increased his motivation and drive to get back to playing Test match cricket.

"I still feel I‘m getting better and still feel like I’ve got a lot of cricket to offer Cricket Australia," Lyon said on Thursday. "Definitely 500 and beyond is on my radar. Probably it’s driven my love for the game. Without being able to play the game that you love so much and not being able to play that regularly that’s driven my passion to get out there and that hunger to perform well again. The most I’ve missed is that pressure that comes along with playing Test cricket. Missing that adrenaline.”

Nathan Lyon set for key role against India

Nathan Lyon remains Australia's frontline spinner and one of the first names on the teamsheet. He is one of his country's biggest fan-favorites, and is nicknamed 'the GOAT' or the Greatest of All Time by his teammates.

He has enjoyed a remarkable rise from being pitch curator to one of the world's best spin bowlers in Test cricket, and will undoubtedly be a crucial part of the Australia squad for years to come.

Nathan Lyon was one of Australia's best performers during their previous Test series against India in 2018-19. And his performance will be key to their chances of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy from India this summer.