IND vs AUS: Scorecard, highlights and results of India and Australia’s 2003 World Cup final

India and Australia will play in a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final in the upcoming 2023 summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

The Men in Blue will look to avenge their two-decade-old final loss against the same opponents at the World’s largest stadium, which has a seating capacity of 1,32,000.

A win will help the hosts improve their head-to-head tally (currently 5-8) against five-time World champions in the ODI World Cups.

On the other hand, Australia will be looking to avenge their recent six-wicket loss in the 2023 World Cup league stage in pursuit of winning their sixth trophy.

India are coming into this game on the back of a 10-match winning streak, while Australia have won their last eight games in a row. Rohit Sharma and Co. defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to qualify for the final, while the Pat Cummins-led side beat South Africa by three wickets in the other semi-final.

IND vs AUS: Highlights of the 2003 World Cup final

A clinical all-round performance helped Australia beat India by 125 runs in the 2003 summit clash in Johannesburg on March 23.

India captain Sourav Ganguly won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia. Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden provided a promising start to the Aussies, scoring 57 (48) and 37 (54) as the duo shared a 105-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Harbhajan Singh provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Gilchrist caught behind by wicketkeeper Rahul Dravid. The off-spinner then sent back dangerous-looking Hayden, reducing the Aussies to 125-2 to lead India's fightback, which was short-lived.

Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn then continued the carnage with the bat, taking Indian bowlers to the cleaners. Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls, including eight sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Martyn slammed 88 off 84 deliveries, comprising one maximum and seven boundaries. The duo shared an unbeaten 234-run stand for the third wicket as the Aussies posted a mammoth 359/2 in 50 overs.

Chasing 360, India got off to the worst possible start as Glenn McGrath caught and bowled opener Sachin Tendulkar (four off five) cheaply.

Virender Sehwag kept playing his natural game as wickets continued to tumble on the other end. The opener hit 82 off 81, including three sixes and 10 boundaries before being run out by Darren Lehmann. Skipper Ganguly (24 off 25) and Rahul Dravid (47 off 57) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

In the end, the Aussies bundled out India for 234 in 39.2 overs, winning the match by 125 runs.

McGrath starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/52, while Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds scalped two wickets apiece. Brad Hogg and Andy Bichel bagged one scalp apiece.