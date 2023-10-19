IND vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match

India will take on Bangladesh in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. The match will be a day-night clash and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Men in Blue are second in the points table with three wins in as many games. Bangladesh are sixth with one win and two losses from three games.

Having defeated Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches, Team India also got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. In a clinical performance, they bowled first and bundled out the opposition for 191 - Pakistan crumbling from 155/2, losing 36/8. A captain’s knock from Rohit Sharma (86 off 63) then lifted the hosts to another thumping win.

Bangladesh were no match for New Zealand in their last game in Chennai. Batting first, they managed a middling total of 245/9. The Kiwis raced past the target in 42.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Bangladesh will hope for a much better effort against India.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Bangladesh have clashed 40 times in the one-day format. The Men in Blue have a significant 31-8 lead in the head-to-head rivalry. There have been no tied encounters between the sides, while one match produced no result.

The head-to-head numbers are not in their favor, but Bangladesh have run India close a few times. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 40

Matches won by India: 31

Matches won by Bangladesh: 8

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

India and Bangladesh have met four times in the ODI World Cup. The Indians have won the last three clashes between the sides. However, Bangladesh famously beat the much-fancied side by five wickets in Port of Spain when the teams met in the 2007 edition.

Last 5 India vs Bangladesh ODI matches

India and Bangladesh met in a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh towards the end of last year. The hosts clinched the series 2-1. The Men in Blue also went down by six runs in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo in September 2023.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and Bangladesh:

BAN (265/8) beat IND (259) by 6 runs, Sep 15, 2023

IND (409/8) beat BAN (182) by 227 runs, Dec 10, 2022

BAN (271/7) beat IND (266/9) by 5 runs, Dec 07, 2022

BAN (187/9) beat IND (186) by 1 run, Dec 04, 2022

IND (314/9) beat BAN (286) by 28 runs, Jul 02, 2019