India will lock horns with Bangladesh in their next Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 25. The two teams will face off for the first time after the bilateral series in October 2024, where the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 whitewash against the neighbouring nation.

Ad

In head-to-head contests, Team India enjoys a healthy lead in T20Is, winning 16 out of 17 games. In the T20 Asia Cup, the defending champions last faced Bangladesh in the 2016 Asia Cup, winning the match by eight wickets. Here’s what happened when the two teams last locked horns in the continental tournament across any format.

Bangladesh beat India by six runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the Asia Cup 2023.

Ad

Trending

Batting first, Bangladesh put up 265/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 80 runs off 85 balls, comprising three sixes and six boundaries. Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, and Mehedi Hasan also chipped in with 54 (81), 44 (45), and 29* (23), respectively. Shardul Thakur starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/65, while Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, India were bundled out for 259 in 49.5 overs. Shubman Gill top-scored with 121 runs off 133 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries, but his century ended in vain. Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with 42 (34) and 26 (34), respectively. Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/50, while Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Mahedi Hasan scalped two wickets.

Ad

IND vs BAN scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

Bangladesh’s scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Saturday, September 20.

Ad

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka put up 168/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top-scored with an unbeaten 64 runs off 37 balls with the help of six maximums and three boundaries. Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and skipper Charith Asalanka also chipped in with 34 (25), 22 (15), and 21 (12), respectively. Mustafizur Raham starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/20, while Mehedi Hasan scalped two wickets.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 scorecard.

In response, Bangladesh achieved the target off the penultimate delivery. Tanzid Hasan Tamim departed for a two-ball duck, but his opening partner, Saif Hasan, delivered with the bat, scoring 61 runs off 45 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries. Towhid Hridoy ably supported him with 58 off 37 deliveries, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka bagged two wickets apiece.

Ad

SL vs BAN scorecard.

India’s scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday. September 21.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the Men in Green posted 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan starred with the bat, scoring 58 runs off 45 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz also chipped in with 21 (17) and 21 (19), respectively. Skipper Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf provided the final flourish, scoring unbeaten knocks of 17 (13) and 20 (8), respectively.

Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers for Team India, returning with figures of 2/33, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket apiece.

Ad

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 scorecard.

In response, the Men in Blue achieved the target with seven balls in hand. Openers Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill provided a cracking start by sharing a 105-run stand for the first wicket. Abhishek top-scored with 74 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 189.74, smashing five sixes and six boundaries. Gill also impressed with 47 off 28 deliveries, comprising eight boundaries.

Ad

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 30 (19) and a run-ball seven, respectively, to take the team over the line. Varma, in particular, slammed a six and a four to finish things off in style.

IND vs PAK scorecard.

Haris Rauf emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, returning with figures of 2/26, while Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf bagged one wicket apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news