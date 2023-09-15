IND vs BAN: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Bangladesh’s previous matches in Asia Cup

India will play against Bangladesh in their next Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

The two teams will face off for the first time since the third ODI in December 2022 when Ishan Kishan smashed his double century. The Men in Blue had won that game by 227 runs but lost the three-game series 2-1 away from home.

In Asia Cup, the two teams last locked horns in the tournament final in 2018. Bangladesh were bundled out for 222 in 48.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/45, while Kedar Jadhav took two wickets. Litton Das top-scored for Bangladesh, scoring 121 off 117 balls, including two sixes and 12 boundaries.

In response, India won the last-ball thriller by three wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 48 off 55, while Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni contributed 37 (61) and 36 (67), respectively. Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with their 20s. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain scalped two wickets apiece.

A look at India and Bangladesh’s respective last matches in the Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma and Co. will enter the contest on the back of a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12.

Batting first, Rohit (53 off 48) and his opening partner Shubman Gill (19 off 25) provided a promising start to Team India. The duo shared an 80-run partnership for the first wicket. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage then spun a web for the Indian players. He dismissed Rohit and Gill before sending back Virat Kohli (3 off 12) cheaply.

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan then stitched a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Wellalage broke the stand by dismissing Rahul caught and bowled. His spin partner Charith Asalanka then joined the party as India lost the next five wickets for just 32 runs. Axar Patel (26 off 36) and Mohammed Siraj (5* off 19) helped the visitors reach 200-run mark.

Wellalage and Asalanka ended up with career-best figures of 5/40 and 4/18, respectively.

Watch IND vs SL in Asia Cup 2023:

In response, Sri Lanka had the worst possible start as Jasprit Bumrah sent back Pathum Nissanka (6 off 7) and Kusal Mendis (15 off 16) cheaply. Mohammed Siraj also got rid of Dimuth Karunaratne (2 off 18) to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 25/3.

Just when Sadeera Samarawickrama (17 off 31) and Charith Asalanka (22 off 35) started to pull the hosts back into the game, Kuldeep Yadav took two quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 73/5. KL Rahul provided a lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Samarawickrama before taking the catch of Asalanka.

Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party by sending Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (9 off 13) back into the den, thanks to a sharp catch from Rohit at slips.

Wellalage (42* off 46) and Dhanajay de Silva (41 off 66) then stitched a 63-run partnership for the seventh wicket to keep the Islanders' hopes alive in the game.

Jadeja broke the crucial partnership as Silva played it straight into the hands of Shubman Gill at long-off.

Wellalage eventually ran out of his partners as Hardik Pandya dismissed Maheesh Theekshana before Kuldeep Yadav ended the tail. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172, losing the game by 41 runs.

Bangladesh’s scorecard from their last Asia Cup game

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost their last Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka by 21 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, September 9.

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 257/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Hasan Mahmud dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (18 off 17) cheaply but Pathum Nissanka (40 off 60) and Kusal Mendis (50 off 73) shared a 74-run partnership for the second wicket. Shoriful Islam dismissed the duo to help Bangladesh fight back into the game.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud then continued to take wickets at regular intervals but wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama (93 off 72) held the other end. The latter was only dismissed off the last ball of the Sri Lankan innings.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud scalped three wickets apiece for Bangladesh, while Shoriful Islam picked a couple.

Watch BAN vs SL in Asia Cup 2023:

In response, Mohammad Naim (21 off 46) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (28 off 29) gave a decent start to Bangladesh. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka then led from the front by dismissing both the openers.

Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathira then took the prized scalps of Litton Das (15 off 24) and Shakib Al Hasan (3 off 7) to put Sri Lanka in the driving seat.

Towhid Hridoy (82 off 97) and Mushfiqur Rahim then helped Bangladesh fight back by stitching a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Shanaka broke the crucial partnership to bring back Sri Lanka in the game. Maheesh Theekshana then took two quick wickets in the form of Hridoy and Shamim Hossain (5 off 10).

Matheesha Pathirana wrapped up the tail with his three quick wickets. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 236 in 48.1 overs, losing the Asia Cup Super 4 game by 21 runs.

