IND vs ENG 2021: 3rd Test update - Weather in Leeds on Friday (August 27)

Another cloudy day is on the cards as India will look to regain control of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds on Friday (August 27).

After dismissing India for a paltry 78 in the first innings, England rode on knocks from Rory Burns (61), Haseeb Hameed (68), Dawid Malan (70), and another sparkling ton by skipper Joe Root (121) to reach 423 for 8.

India will have their task cut out when they head out to bat on Day 3 of what promises to be a humdinger.

Leeds weather for Wednesday (Aug 25): Cloudy

AccuWeather predicts cloudy weather for most of the day. The forecast ranges between intermittent clouds and mostly cloudy. Safe to say, there is no prediction of rain and we can expect a full day's play.

Temperatures are set to hover between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity dipping around 62%. The cloud cover will be 59%, and hopefully bad light interrupting play will be minimal in Leeds.

IND vs ENG: The story so far at Leeds

If the first couple of sessions went England's way, India's pace battery led by Mohammed Shami (3/87) pulled things back for India on Day 2. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah had just one wicket to his name and that was of the England skipper. The hosts now lead by 345 runs and India's batting line-up, which crumbled in the first innings, will have quite the task on their hands.

At a virtual press conference following the end of the day’s play in Leeds, Shami shed light on why India’s fast bowlers seemingly failed to dismantle Root. He said:

“You may feel like that from the outside. (that all four Team India’ pacers proved ineffective against Joe Root). But that is not the case. Joe Root is at his peak at the moment. When a batsman is in very good flow and great touch, he scores a lot of runs.”

The pacer added:

“India won even after Root scored a hundred (at Lord’s). He almost scored a 200, but we are still 1-0 in the series. We are not bothered a lot about Root. Some or the other batter is going to score runs. If their captain is scoring runs, so be it. We are only concerned with the end result."

