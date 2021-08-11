"You feel hurt while dropping anyone" - Aakash Chopra on how India's fast bowling became so good

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India have such potent fast bowlers now that it hurts to leave any of them out of the playing XI. He also delved into the reasons behind this embarrassment of riches.

India were earlier not known for their fast-bowling attack, with just one or two world-renowned pacers at their disposal. However, over the last few years, they have seen the advent of a plethora of fast bowlers who have shone at the international level.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded the enormous depth in the Indian fast-bowling department. He said:

"We have Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Siraj, Shardul, Navdeep, Natarajan, Deepak, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav - just look at that depth. You feel hurt while dropping anyone, that he is such a good bowler, how he is kept out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator spoke in glowing terms about the BCCI's contribution to the growth of Indian fast bowling. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"It started with the BCCI thinking that they wanted to be the world champions. This improvement would not have come if home victories were everything. You started giving grass and mentoring the fast bowlers. So first credit goes to the BCCI, the way they executed the long-term vision."

The BCCI's decision to provide seamer-friendly tracks at the domestic level has certainly helped in the emergence of a battery of fast bowlers.

I have never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up. Team India have produced very good fast bowlers in past as well. But the current Indian pacers have genuine fast bowlers' Aggression. When you have Aggressive pacers, such performance are bound to come about. - Inzamam Ul Haq — Mr.Cricket (@MrCricketR) August 8, 2021

Aakash Chopra on the other reasons for the depth in the Indian fast-bowling department

Aakash Chopra feels Jasprit Bumrah is an inspiration for upcoming fast bowlers

Aakash Chopra added that the IPL has played a huge role in the emergence of new Indian fast bowlers. He elaborated:

"The second big reason has been the IPL. When the IPL started, the difficult task of bowling the first six overs or the last four overs - it was done by the overseas bowlers. But as the league progressed, Chetan Sakariya, T Natarajan, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah - now you are talking only about the Indian bowlers."

The former Indian opener signed off by highlighting that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been inspirational role models for the young crop of fast bowlers. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Then sometimes there is a once-in-a-generation player who inspires everyone. Kapil paaji inspired, then Srinath and Zaheer. But because we are in this age - I think Boom Boom is inspiring a generation. He showed that we have a world-beater bowler, you have Shami as well."

The IPL has certainly provided a huge platform for young and upcoming bowlers to showcase their credentials. The likes of Bumrah, T Natarajan and Chetan Sakariya rose to prominence after their exploits in the prestigious league.

T. Natarajan is the first Indian cricketer to debut across all 3 formats in the same tour. And, he has shown amazing promise in all 3 formats. IPL and T20 isn't so bad after all... First Bumrah and now Natarajan #GabbaTest #brisbanetest #INDvsAUS — Harry (@cricfreac) January 15, 2021

