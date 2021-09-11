"Jasprit Bumrah does not repeat his mistakes" - Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has spoken in glowing terms about Jasprit Bumrah not repeating the mistakes he has committed previously.

Bumrah scalped 18 wickets at an excellent average of 20.83 in the four Tests against England. His six-over spell that changed the course of the Oval Test drew plaudits from one and all.

While reviewing the India-England Test series on Sony Sports, Ashish Nehra lauded Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bounce back after an indifferent performance. He elaborated:

"The most important thing for me is that Jasprit Bumrah does not repeat his mistakes. When you see the stats, in the first match he had probably taken five wickets, dismissed 7-8 batsmen in the Nottingham Test but after that, it is not that he has 30 wickets in the series. He did not get the wickets also in an odd Test but the way he bounced back and he knows very well when he needs to put in the effort."

The former India pacer highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah has shown that facet despite not having vast experience of playing Test cricket. Nehra said:

"Jimmy Anderson has a lot of experience. Bumrah is not the one who has played 100 Test matches already. But it is his strength that he learns quicker from others and he has the X-factor as well."

Bumrah took a total of five wickets in the second and third Tests after starting the series with a nine-wicket match haul. He then bowled a match-defining spell on the final day at the Oval to help India register a memorable win.

"Jasprit Bumrah removed the pitch totally from the equation" - Ashish Nehra

Jasprit Bumrah castled Jonny Bairstow with a yorker

Talking about Jasprit Bumrah's spell at The Oval, Ashish Nehra pointed out that the unorthodox pacer had bowled England out of the game. He explained:

"He took only two wickets but the way the game was going, when he bowled that spell, there was no chance for England to come back in the game. There was talk about the pitch being batsmen-friendly which I would say was the case as well, but the way he bowled the yorker in Test matches, he removed the pitch totally from the equation."

The 42-year-old signed off by stating that Jasprit Bumrah knows how to set up batsmen. Nehra observed:

"You saw the yorkers for sure but in this spell, he used the bouncers also very well. He plays with the batsmen's minds, that is why you will be able to give such performances in Test cricket repeatedly."

Jasprit Bumrah rocked the stumps of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow with incoming deliveries. The dismissals broke the back of England's middle order and almost ended their hopes of saving the Test match.

