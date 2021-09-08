IND vs ENG 2021: [In pictures] Team India's first training session at Old Trafford

After a brilliant win at the Kia Oval, Team India players have hit the ground running at Old Trafford, Manchester. The tourists will be aiming to cap off the tour with a Test series win in the United Kingdom after a gap of 14 years.

In the pictures, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen sporting a smile with a red cherry in his hand. Ashwin could also be seen having a chat with skipper Virat Kohli during the training session.

Ashwin, the No. 2-ranked Test spinner in the world, is yet to feature in the Test series. With the pitch at Old Trafford likely to suit spinners, it will be interesting to see whether the champion tweaker will finally get a chance in the final game of the five-match rubber.

In other pictures, opener KL Rahul can be seen suggesting something during his batting practice while captain Kohli is seen addressing the squad.

📸📸



Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium ahead of the 5th and final Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1W0PerjcTy — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara suffered a sprain in his ankle during India's second innings in the last Test but the gritty No. 3 was seen sweating it out during the net sessions. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were also clicked while having a conversation with a member of the support staff.

You can see some of the pictures below:

KL Rahul during India Nets Session before the 5th Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli addresses his squad during the nets session.

Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav along with a member of the support staff.

Cheeteshwarr Pujara sports a smile during the practice session.

Cheteshwar Pujara on his way to the ground for a batting session.

Virat Kohli heads back to the pavallion after sweating it out in the nets.

The fifth and final Test will kick off on September 10 and it will be an ideal opportunity for the tourists to exorcise their past demons and cap off the rubber with their first series win in England since the summer of 2007.

Will India make any changes to their playing XI for the Old Trafford Test?

It will be interesting to see the make-up of India's playing XI for the final Test in Manchester. In the batting line-up, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's place could come under the scanner and the likes of Hanuma Vihari may get a chance for the first time in the series.

With Shardul Thakur contributing with both bat and ball in the last match and Ravindra Jadeja playing the role of the first-choice spinner brilliantly. It is unlikely that Ashwin will make a comeback to the playing XI unless the pitch is a turner.

It will also be interesting to see if India rests Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the final Test. Both Bumrah and Siraj have featured in each of the 4 Tests. With a grueling schedule ahead, the management might be tempted to rest the duo and bring back Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, who missed the 4th Test due to niggles

