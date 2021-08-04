IND vs ENG 2021: "Bumrah, you alien!"- Fans erupt on Twitter as Team India trigger an England collapse

India bowled England out for 183 runs after the hosts opted to bat first at Trent Bridge in the first Test between the two sides. While they were138-3 at one stage, England lost their last 7 wickets for 45 runs as it was a fantastic bowling performance from the Indian pacers.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he returned with figures of 4-46. There was a lot of talk about how the speedster was going to turn up after a disappointing performance in the World Test Championship final. However, he once again proved his critics wrong and showed why he is considered a world-class bowler.

Mohammed Shami was also brilliant as he picked up three wickets. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj also picked up three wickets between them to complete an impressive showing with the ball for India.

Twitter hails Team India after a brilliant bowling display

Fans on Twitter hailed Bumrah for being back to his best and also heaped praise on the other pacers for contributing to a fantastic day in the field. Here is what they had to say about England's batting collapse in the first Test.

Some people said Jasprit Bumrah needs IPL and MI to perform. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2021

Bumrah, you alien. The arms whirr, the limbs flail and the the ball is spat out on a wicked arc of in-swing doom or out-swing scythe & the batsman has less than half a second to see it, play it &—more often than not—miss it. #ENGvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 4, 2021

Outstanding pace bowling using swing and seam by @BCCI bowlers. Advantage India 🇮🇳 but a tricky session ahead for India’s top order to close out the first day. #ENGvsIND @Jaspritbumrah93 Shami & Thakur — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) August 4, 2021

England 183 all-out. Bumrah picks 4 & was easily the pick of the bowlers. Shami took 3, Shardul got 2 in one over & Siraj picked one wicket: all 10 wickets picked by the pacers. Over to the Indian batsmen now. Need a big first innings lead #ENGvsIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 4, 2021

#ENGvsIND



Kohli : Root is getting set , he mind be a trouble for us !



Lord Shardul : pic.twitter.com/FfNiQHvpaq — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) August 4, 2021

Excellent start to the series. Superb bowling by #Bumrah #Shami #Shardul & others. Now it’s time for the batters to put some big runs on the board. #ENGvsIND @BCCI — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 4, 2021

A quick summary of England’s innings for those that missed it #EngvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/Wl2z4pEsBj — Sean (@SBcric) August 4, 2021

Shami ended the second session well, picking up the wicket of a set Jonny Bairstow and breaking a threatening partnership between him and skipper and Joe Root. He made it two in an over by strangling Dan Lawrence down the leg side.

Jos Buttler looked to be struggling all the way through and was caught behind by a beautiful delivery off Bumrah. Thakur was later introduced into the attack and he picked up the valuable wicket of Root and also that of all-rounder Ollie Robinson.

Sam Curran once again proved to be a menace as he added some handy runs down the order. However, Bumrah was too good on the day as he dismissed both Stuart Broad and James Anderson to cap off what has been a good day for India.

