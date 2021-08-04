IND vs ENG 2021: "Jadeja over Ashwin if they play only 1 spinner" - Deep Dasgupta predicts India's playing XI for 1st Test

Deep Dasgupta has given his prediction for India's playing XI for the first Test against England. The former wicketkeeper-batsman advised India to go with five bowling options upfront while choosing Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner and Shardul Thakur as the fourth pacer.

Deep Dasgupta said playing five bowlers would send out a statement of confidence to the opposition. He added that if the conditions demand only one spinner then Jadeja's batting prowess and all-round ability will put him ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the pecking order.

Dasgupta said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"I don't think going with five bowlers would be too bad. They can put down a marker from the first Test itself and send a statement that they are here to win the series and not play it safe. The bowling combination - four seamers plus a spinner or three seamers plus two spinners - will depend on the pitch. It's a straightforward choice when there are two spinners but if it's just one then it should be Jadeja purely because of his batting."

Deep Dasgupta added:

"If you're playing just one spinner then there won't be much turn, there are quite a few left-handers as well which will help create the rough in the pitch for him. Keeping all this in mind, if only one spinner is playing, then I would prefer Jadeja."

Opining about the seam combination, Deep Dasgupta picked Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as his four options. He said Thakur's 'package' of skills would edge him over specialist pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav for the fourth seamer's spot. Dasgupta explained:

"If three seamers play then my pick would be Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj because from what I have heard, he's bowling really well in the nets... If four seamers play then, I would like to go with Shardul Thakur as the fourth option. There's Ishant and Umesh but Shardul I like as a package. If I had to choose a proper bowler then Ishant or Umesh were in but just because it's the fourth seamer who'll bat at number 8, then Shardul will be my choice."

I'll go with KL Rahul as Mayank Agarwal's replacement: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta also talked about the opening combination for the match. He picked KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's partner, pointing to the Karnataka batsman's prior experience and recent form in the practice match against the County Select XI. Dasgupta concluded:

"I've said this before that I would go with KL Rahul even though he wants to bat in the middle order. With this being the first Test match, I will go with KL Rahul because he has a lot of experience of opening. He would also be high on confidence after scoring some runs (101 off 150) in the practice match."

Deep Dasgupta's Playing XI for the 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

