IND vs ENG 2021: "I talk to Rohit bhai a lot, Virat bhaiya helps with technical stuff" - Rishabh Pant  

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming Test series against England. On Saturday, he spoke about how he's taking batting tips from skipper Virat Kohli, senior opener Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri and even top off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rishabh Pant said that his conversations with Rohit are focused on the temperamental aspects of the game and on how to approach different game situations. Whereas with Kohli, the interaction revolves around adapting their techniques to newer challenges, including swing-friendly English conditions.

"All the seniors and coaching staff, like, I talk to Rohit bhai a lot. Talking about the game, previous matches, Kya kar sakte the, kya nahi kar sakte the (what we could have done, what we could not have done). In the future, if a similar situation happens, what are the possible outcomes, hum aur kya add kar sakte hai (what more can we add). Virat bhaiya is there to help me out with the technical stuff, especially about playing in England, standing a bit forward or back," Pant said in an interaction on BCCI.tv.

On Shastri, Rishabh Pant said he tries to take cues from his prolific international experience. And with Ashwin, whose relationship with the gloveman has so far been limited to the amusing 'Come on Ash' chants, Pant said he tries to understand the bowlers' perspective.

"Ravi bhai (head coach Ravi Shastri) is also there, I speak to him a lot because he has played enough cricket all over the world, he has the idea. Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin), he always has an idea about what the batsman could do. So, when he bowls, as a batsman I can ask him what he's thinking. So, as a player, I just want to learn from each and every person," Rishabh Pant added.

You have to respect the bowlers slightly more in England: Rishabh Pant

Further in the clip, which also included Rishabh Pant's net sessions, wicketkeeping drills and photoshoots, the youngster gave an insight into his preparation for the upcoming tour. He said he's trying to adjust to the swing by standing outside the crease and is preparing himself to give more respect to the bowlers.

"As a cricketer, when you play around the world, you have to keep some things in mind. When you come to England, you know the ball is going to swing a lot, so yes, I have been standing outside the crease a little bit, using the crease in and out. Especially in these kind of conditions, you have to respect the bowler slightly more than what you do in other places. That's what I am looking forward to do during the Test matches. As a 'keeper, you see the ball and react to it. That's what we do in the practice, just keep practice the hard things and you'll get the result in the match," Pant added.

Rishabh Pant will complete a full circle of sorts when India and England clash at the ground where he made his debut three years ago - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - on August 4.

