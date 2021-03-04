IND vs ENG Playing XI and toss updates for 4th Test 

England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and chosen to bat first in the fourth IND vs ENG Test. The match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will start at 9:30 AM IST.

India have made just one change to the team that trounced England by 10 wickets in the last Test. Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah, who left the squad due to personal reasons.

England seem to have learned from their mistakes and are playing two spinners in the final IND vs ENG Test. Stuart Broad makes way for Dominic Bess, who will be under pressure to perform on what is likely to be a turning track. Jofra Archer is out as well, with Dan Lawrence replacing him in the playing XI.

England, who are already out of the World Test Championship (WTC), are playing for pride as they look to level the series 2-2. A win for the visitors would see Australia face New Zealand in the WTC final.

The fourth IND vs ENG Test holds much more importance for the home side. Although a draw would be enough for them in the context of the World Test Championship, India will target another victory to end the series with a 3-1 win.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

England Test squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Who won the toss?

England have won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Advertisement

Playing XIs for 4th IND vs ENG match

India playing XI for 4th IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

England playing XI for 4th IND vs ENG Test: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson