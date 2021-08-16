IND vs ENG 2021: “Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video” - Stuart Broad defends England over ball-tampering allegations

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad has defended his teammates over ball-tampering allegations that surfaced after footage showed a fielder stepping on the ball with spikes. According to Broad, it was an accident and there is nothing more to it.

The incident in question occurred during the 35th over of India’s second innings. After the footage went viral, former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag indirectly raised questions over the fielder’s motive.

Sehwag posted a screenshot on Twitter and asked:

"What is this happening. Is it ball-tampering by Eng or covid preventive measures."

Yeh kya ho raha hai.

Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures 😀 pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

Chopra’s tweet read:

"Ball-tampering, eh? #EngvInd"

Responding to a fan on social media, Stuart Broad wrote over the ball-tampering allegations:

"My comments are - Woody tried to nut meg Burnsy by tapping the ball through his legs (a very common occurrence) & he missed and kicked the ball there by accident. Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video- quite plain & easy to see".

He urged fans to watch the entire footage while replying to another query and said:

"As I’m sure you’re aware from watching the full footage- it wasn’t deliberate was it. End of Story".

As I’m sure you’re aware form watching the full footage- it wasn’t deliberate was it. End of Story — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021

Stuart Broad explains why umpires didn’t change ball

On being asked by a curious fan why the ball wasn’t changed during the Lord’s Test after an England fielder stepped on it with spikes, Stuart Broad explained the reason behind the decision. He pointed out:

"Depends If it was damaged? Exactly the same if it was hit into the stands. If it didn’t make a mark, why change it ?"

Stuart Broad, who played in the first Test in Nottingham, has been ruled out of the remainder of the India series due to a calf tear.

Meanwhile, England ended Day 4 of the Lord’s Test in the ascendancy, restricting India to 181 for 6 in their second innings. Despite a 100-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), India only have a lead of 154 with four wickets remaining.

Mark Wood (3/40) and Moeen Ali (2/52) were England’s standout bowlers on Day 4 at Lord’s. While Wood sent back India’s openers and came back to dismiss Pujara, Moeen got rid of Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava