IND vs ENG 2021: “It was a big wicket” – Ollie Robinson on dismissing Rohit Sharma

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson said that Rohit Sharma’s dismissal on Day 2 of the Trent Bridge Test was a “big wicket” and gave England much-needed momentum in the second session.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had initially built up a solid opening partnership. They blunted the new ball threat, batting for 37 overs and scoring 97 runs in the process. It was then that Rohit Sharma fell to an attempted pull shot against Robinson.

In a press conference after Stumps on Day 3, the English quick revealed that his side were struggling before breaking India's opening wicket stand.

“I thought it was a big wicket, we were kind of struggling and that gave us momentum in the afternoon session.”

The wicket of Rohit Sharma triggered a mini-collapse and soon India were reduced from 97/0 to 112/4. A gritty knock by KL Rahul and some heroics at the end by Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 took India to a respectable total.

Ollie Robinson went on to complete his maiden five-wicket haul

Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers for England along with James Anderson. Robinson went on to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket in the first innings against India.

“It’s always nice to get a five-for. It’s quite tough days as bowlers really, it’s nice to get the rewards in the end. Luckily India did not get too big a lead in the end,” Robinson added.

The Indian innings ended with the scoreboard reading 278 runs, attaining a handy lead of 95 runs. England's openers saw out 11 overs and scored 25 runs before rain stopped play on Day 3.

