IND vs ENG 2021: Nasser Hussain wants a flexible start time for Tests in England

Former England captain and broadcaster Nasser Hussain has brought up the option of starting Test matches in England half an hour earlier than usual. The continuous rain interruptions during the ongoing Test between England and India have prompted Hussain to put this suggestion forward yet again.

Test matches in England start at 11:00 a.m., local time. In case of weather interruptions during a Test, the session timings are rescheduled with the last session extending late into the evening. But the starting time is never advanced.

Nasser Hussain suggested rescheduling the start of the day’s play to 10:30 a.m. local time, whenever there is a forecast for rain.

“We can make up time in England for weather late in the day when it’s usually getting darker but we can’t make up time in the morning when it’s usually getting brighter... With rain forecast we should be starting at 10.30 am,” Hussain Tweeted.

The rain has played spoilsport during the second and third days of the ongoing Test between England and India. The teams have already lost 105 overs across the two days and only 16 of them can be recouped by rescheduling the sessions on the final two days.

With rain forecast later at Trent Bridge I ask this question again 👇👇👇? https://t.co/10UJKbCNn6 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 7, 2021

Flexible timing was adopted in the series between England and Pakistan in 2020

The final Test between England and Pakistan in August 2020 had flexible timings

Flexible starting times were adopted during the series-deciding Test when Pakistan toured England in 2020. However, the matches were all played without spectators in the stadium.

The main reason why the International Cricket Council (ICC) has never adopted the flexible timing is due to disputes it could cause inconvenience to the spectators who have bought the ticket in advance.

With the extension of play in the last session producing little benefit with the inclement weather, it may not be long before the ICC and the cricket boards come up with a solution for this age-old problem.

Looks like rain will again play the role of spoiler today 😕#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bsT6V2IBhL — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 7, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee