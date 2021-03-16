IND vs ENG Playing 11 and Toss updates for 3rd T20

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the third IND vs ENG T20I. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India have once again made a change to their playing XI. Rohit Sharma comes in place of Suryakumar Yadav, which means Ishan Kishan will not open the innings in this encounter.

England have also made just one change from the team that lost to India in the previous game. Mark Wood has recovered from injury and returns to the side in place of Tom Curran.

India bounced back to level the series 1-1 last time out. The hosts beat England by seven wickets in the second IND vs ENG T20I, with Ishan Kishan’s stunning debut paving the way for a deserved win.

The pitch for the third IND vs ENG T20I is a red soil one, which is expected to turn more than the surfaces for the first two games. Both India and England will target a win to take the lead in the five-match IND vs ENG series.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c)Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Who won the toss today?

England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

What is the playing 11 for today’s IND vs ENG match?

India’s playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England’s playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid