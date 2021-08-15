IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Lord's weather today, August 15

Expect another cloudy day and a full day's play on Sunday (August 15) at Lord's as India look to overcome a 27-run lead that England notched up. It was yet another Joe Root masterclass as the English skipper scored an unbeaten 180 to propel his side to 391 in response to India's 364.

Barring that historic 95-run win at Lord's in 2014, India have lost two of their last three Tests at the venue. Ishant Sharma was India's hero in the 2014 Lord's Test with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings.

In the present scenario, India can now claim the lead and try to put as many runs on the board to force a result.

Weather at Lord's on Sunday (Aug 15): No rain

Weather.com suggests the weather will be partly cloudy with no rain. The temperature will hover between 19 and 21 degrees celsius. The good news for fans is the weather will continue to be the same on the final day as well.

AccuWeather estimates as 45% cloud cover and the possibility of light showers around noon.

India vs England: The story so far

Two big talking points other than Root's ton were Jasprit Bumrah's 13 no-balls and the corks being tossed into the ground where KL Rahul was fielding. On the match front, Mohammed Siraj was India's most successful bowler with figures of 4/94.

The Lord's Test saw no dearth of intense action as India's bowlers threw the kitchen sink at Root only for him to play an innings that had class written all over it. He remained unbeaten on 180 and the visitors will have their task cut out when they walk out to bat.

By the end of the day's play, England were all out for 391. Earlier, it was KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stamping their authority for India with scores of 129 and 83.

With two days to go until a second-innings skirmish, the only way England lose from here is if India get bowled out and then bowl England out. There is no way India will be making a declaration.

Only time will tell how it pans out for India at Lord's, where they hope to go 1-0 up.

