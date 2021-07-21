IND vs ENG 2021: "Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket" - Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket because of what he has achieved in his short career so far. The 23-year-old has become an important component of the Indian team across all formats.

Parthiv Patel traveled with the Indian team in 2018 as a back-up wicketkeeper and had observed Rishabh Pant from close quarters. What impressed him the most was how the youngster was keen to improve his wicketkeeping skills.

Rishabh Pant Smashing England Spinners Without Any Mercy . pic.twitter.com/cXHMos1FoU — Nischal Videos (@NischalVideos) July 14, 2021

On 'The Curtly and Karishma Show', Parthiv Patel opened up on how Rishabh Pant has improved as a wicketkeeper. Not long ago, Wriddhiman Saha was preferred as a keeper in home conditions. But in the Test series against England at home, Pant showed that he is more than capable of keeping well.

"Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket. He is fearless. What I really like about him. When I was a standby wicketkeeper on a tour in 2018 and he was the first choice keeper, his attitude and will to improve his wicketkeeping all the time. He worked really hard on his wicketkeeping. He kept brilliantly on the turning wickets in India-England home series," Parthiv Patel stated.

Rishabh Pant is taking more responsibility while batting: Parthiv Patel

Rishabh Pant has played a number of match-defining innings of late, namely his heroics Down Under at Sydney and the Gabba. He was also sensational in the Test series at home against England. It is his batting that provides an incredible balance to the Indian team.

Parthiv Patel feels that by playing such match-turning knocks, Rishabh Pant has already proved that he is quite a talent.

"He is taking more responsibility while batting. He is playing match-winning knocks in Test cricket. That is something that defines a cricketer," Parthiv Patel signed off.

