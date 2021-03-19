Ryan Sidebottom credits IPL for massive turnaround in England’s white-ball fortunes

Former England pace bowler Ryan Sidebottom has opined that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has played a major role in improving the team’s white-ball performances over the last few years.

England were dumped out of the 2015 World Cup at the league stage but, under Eoin Morgan, engineered a staggering turnaround to become world champions four years later.

Speaking to Times Now, Sidebottom, who recently turned out for England Legends in the Road Safety World Series, admitted:

“Yes, we all agree that the IPL has a massive influence to improvise England players’ style of play. Ever since our English players have been playing in IPL and the Big Bash League (BBL), they have certainly improved in their game. While playing in IPL, they are now able to play under pressure in front of big crowds.”

A number of England players have come to the fore during the IPL. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and England’s limited-overs captain Morgan himself are among the star players in the Indian T20I league.

Morgan is currently leading England in the limited-overs series in India. The five-match T20I series is level 2-2.

Eoin Morgan also hails IPL’s role in England’s progress

England captain Morgan, too, has praised the role the IPL has played in improving the white-ball skills of cricketers from the country. In a virtual press conference earlier this month, he candidly stated:

"We all have benefitted from the IPL massively and we are thankful for it and it has played a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign towards the 2019 World Cup."

"The development that our cricketers have gone through just by being there, rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, being exposed to the pressures of being an overseas player in the biggest tournament in the world, is priceless in many ways," he added.

Morgan also stressed the fact that with two T20 World Cups coming up, the IPL gains even more significance. He had stated:

"So, with two T20 World Cups almost around the corner from each other, hopefully, we are going to continue to participate in the best and the biggest T20 tournament in the world. We gain huge experience and confidence from that.”

The 2021 edition of the IPL will be held from April 9 to May 30.