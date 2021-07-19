Shubman Gill comes up with a new look

Shubman Gill has a fresh look and took to social media to give fans a glimpse of his new haircut. Despite being ruled out with an injury, it looks like the opener has decided to remain in England for now. Gill is likely to miss a huge chunk of the Test series against England due to a calf issue that will take about two months to heal.

Long way back for Shubman Gill in Test cricket?

Shubman Gill had burst onto the scene of Test cricket for India with a couple of fine half-centuries Down Under. He received heaps of praise for his valiant innings of 91 that set up a historic win for India at the Gabba.

People suddenly discarded Mayank Agarwal and started viewing Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as India's set opening combination for Tests. The Indian team management also stuck to the same combination against England.

However, Shubman Gill had an underwhelming series at home, averaging just 19.20 while struggling against the reverse-swing of James Anderson. There were doubts about his place in the World Test Championship Final but Team India chose to stick with their combination once again.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma did have a good partnership in the first innings but the inability of Gill to convert his starts into big scores is becoming a worrying sign for Team India. Mayank Agarwal is waiting in the wings and a calf injury might now see the youngster miss quite a few games against England.

Team India management reportedly wanted Prithvi Shaw as a cover for Shubman Gill. Shaw is in excellent touch and has carried his terrific IPL form into the tour of Sri Lanka. Does that mean Shaw is now ahead of Gill in the pecking order? Only time will tell.

