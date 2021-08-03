IND vs ENG 2021: Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw land in London, to be available from 3rd Test

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have landed in London on Tuesday (August 3) and will soon join the Indian squad after finishing the mandatory quarantine period. The duo will be available for selection from the third Test of the current series, which will begin on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds.

Aggressive opener Prithvi Shaw informed Indian cricket fans about his arrival in London by posting a photo on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

"Touchdown GB"

Selectors roped in the duo as replacements for Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, who were injured before the series began.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav overcome confusion surrounding their travel

Earlier, there was confusion around the duo's availability, as both Shaw and Yadav were in isolation after being named among the close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

But through a special provision, the BCCI made their travel arrangements from Colombo to London after they returned negative results multiple times in the RT-PCR test.

This is a welcome sign for Team India. In a grueling 5-match series, they might need players to be ready in case the squad suffers any more unfortunate injuries like Mayank Agarwal recently did.

So far, Prithvi Shaw has played five Test matches and scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37, including a century and two half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make his Test debut for India.

Schedule for India vs. England Test series

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

