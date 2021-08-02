IND vs. ENG 2021: Team India has first practice session at Trent Bridge; Kohli, Pant look sharp

Team India intensified their preparations ahead of the first Test against England, which commences on August 4. After training in Durham for the last two weeks, the Indian players got a chance today to practice at Trent Bridge, the venue for the series opener.

All the Team India players involved themselves in various drills and net sessions to get acquainted with the conditions at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire CCC informed Indian cricket fans about Team India's first practice session at the ground by sharing a couple of pictures of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara. They shared the following post and captioned it:

India receive their first taste of the Trent Bridge turf. #ENGvIND

📸 India receive their first taste of the Trent Bridge turf.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/zmlSC9pTYE — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) August 2, 2021

Virat Kohli looked intense while having a net session with the bat. His contributions with the willow are going to be vital for India in the upcoming series. Fans could also see Rishabh Pant warming up by playing football on the ground.

Underfire middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara sported a smile amid his preparations ahead of the crucial series. The 33-year-old needs to play a big knock early in the series as he is currently going through a lean patch of form with the bat.

If Pujara fails to deliver in the first few games, team management might contemplate replacing him with Hanuma Vihari at the No. 3 position during the five-match series.

Schedule for India vs. England Test series

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

