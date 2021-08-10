IND vs ENG 2021: Team India pacer Shardul Thakur doubtful for Lord's Test due to hamstring injury - Reports

Team India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur could miss the second Test against England at Lord’s due to a hamstring injury, according to reports.

Shardul Thakur was a surprise pick for the first Test against England in Nottingham but ended up doing a highly impressive job. He picked up 2 for 41 in the first innings and 2 for 37 in the second, providing able support to senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The 29-year-old has made an impressive start to his Test career, picking up 11 wickets in three Tests at an average of 22. If Shardul Thakur is declared unfit for the second Test, veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could replace him. The Indian think-tank stunned experts when they picked Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin in the playing XI for the first Test.

Looks like From both sides there key players miss the LORD'S test.

SHARDUL Thakur may miss bcz of his latest injury & also Stuart Broad also his injury problem. In there replacement I think Ash in & from England side Mark Wood in the squad. Let's wait next couple of days. #Lords pic.twitter.com/sikldAxRs5 — Surinder (@navsurani) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, there has been an injury scare in the England camp as well. On Tuesday, veteran pacer Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during a warm-up session at Lord’s ahead of the second Test.

According to reports, Broad was unable to train with the rest of the England squad in the afternoon due to his calf issue. The England fast bowler will undergo a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury.

VVS Laxman backed Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Shardul Thakur for Lord’s

Earlier, former Team India batsman VVS Laxman said that he would go for Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Shardul Thakur for the second Test at Lord’s. According to Laxman, Ashwin’s inclusion will add depth to the bowling line-up.

Speaking about Team India’s selection for the second Test, he told ESPN Cricinfo:

“I hope that they will make the right call by taking Ashwin in the playing eleven because as I mentioned before, he is more than a capable bowler in any condition. Not only when the wicket suits only spin bowlers or when the weather is overcast. He is a skilled bowler, and is someone who has 400 plus Test wickets, and for anyone who has 400 scalps, knows how to adapt to various conditions. So, he’ll add to the variety and strengthen the bowling unit.”

“You’ve got three quality fast bowlers, an all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who can contribute with the bat. He has got five Test hundreds, so he will add variety and give options to Virat Kohli irrespective of the conditions. I would swap Shardul Thakur for Ravichandran Ashwin,” Laxman added.

"If London's weather forecast to be hot, then Ravi Ashwin may reclaim his Spot in the India's XI in second Test match against England." - According to The Guardian — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 10, 2021

The first Test between Team India and England in Nottingham ended in a draw after Day 5 of the match was washed out due to rain. The second Test between the two teams starts at Lord's on Thursday.

