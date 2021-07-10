IND vs ENG 2021: "There is no need of any openers" - Saba Karim on India's latest conundrum

The India vs England Test series has recently been the talk of the town. Indian fans and the BCCI are desperately hoping for a series win in England. Former India cricketer Saba Karim is no different in this regard.

However, amidst all of this, there is news coming out which is not helping the Indian team's chances. Indian opening batsman Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the tour due to an injury.

Though the opener will be missed, the worrying sign is the controversy his exit has caused. The team management requested for the addition of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal but the request was declined by the selectors. Karim said that though the management would be unhappy, this is definitely good news for members of the squad.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, he had the following to say:

"Whom does the team management convey their needs to - is it the office bearers, selectors, BCCI office bearers or people handling the operations?"

The former India wicketkeeper also chimed in on the team balance and India's requirement for opening batsmen ahead of the Test series against England.

"There is no need for any openers. There are enough openers."

KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari are already present in the squad, while Abhimanyu Easwaran can be drafted in too.

"Team India does not have one point contact" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim believes India have enough openers in KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

This is not the first time the BCCI has come under scrutiny for such matters. There have been various cases where they have faced backlash for not being clear about what is going on. Be it Rohit Sharma's injury last year or the more recent Shubman Gill situation.

Speaking about the issue, Karim said:

"When there is only one point of contact, there won't be any leaks. If there is still a leak, then either of the two will be the source of the leak."

With the all-important Test series less than a month away, the Indian team could do without the distractions that come with this kind of fiasco. Virat Kohli will lead his men out against England in the first of five Tests at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, starting August 3.

