IND vs ENG 2021: Wasim Jaffer hints at Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion for Headingley Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has indirectly hinted at including Ravichandran Ashwin in India's playing XI for the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Jaffer is known for his witty humor on Twitter and once again presented a riddle for the fans while wishing the Indian team good luck.

He used the term 'filter kaapi' to indicate 'filter coffee' in a way that is spoken by South Indian people. It is clear from this that Wasim Jaffer wants Ravichandran Ashwin to be a part of the XI. Here's what he tweeted:

"Sometimes you might not know but you just need that cup of filter kaapi, and only when you have it you know what you've been missing. Oh btw good luck to Team India for Headingley." #ENGvsIND

Sometimes you might not know but you just need that cup of filter kaapi, and only when you have it you know what you've been missing. Oh btw good luck to Team India for Headingley 😊 #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2021

Will Ravichandran Ashwin play at Headingley?

Ravichandran Ashwin looked among India's best bowlers in the World Test Championship final, and so it was alarming for a few to see him being benched for the first two Tests against England.

With the predicted heat wave having arrived at Leeds, the conditions seem to be dry and there could be a role for Ravichandran Ashwin to play in the Test. But then again comes the cliche question - should one tinker with the winning combination?

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are virtually undroppable after their "all-round" performance at Lord's. Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler among the four with eight wickets in the two games and bowled consistently in good areas.

Ishant Sharma might be the only player who could miss out if Ashwin gets a place. But as Virat Kohli mentioned after the first Test that this 'template' of a four-pronged pace attack is unlikely to change, and so Ashwin may have to miss out from being in the playing XI once again.

Only time will tell whether Ashwin will get a look into the playing XI at Leeds.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee