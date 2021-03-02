Watch: Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field for the first time since surgery

Ravindra Jadeja stepped up his recovery after returning to the field on Tuesday for the first time since his surgery. The all-rounder has been out of action since dislocating his left thumb during the Sydney Test in January.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to share a clip of himself, as Ravindra Jadeja announced his return to the field.

In the short clip, the all-rounder can be seen running out in the field. Jadeja seemed confident in his stride, as he completed a round of sprints.

The all-rounder had to undergo surgery after suffering a blow to his thumb during the Sydney Test. Ravindra Jadeja has since spent time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Although he was expected to miss six weeks of action, Ravindra Jadeja’s injury has kept him out of action for much longer. He is not a part of India’s T20 squad for the England series, which means he has not played a competitive game for more than two months.

Will Ravindra Jadeja return to the ODI side against England?

It is unclear whether Ravindra Jadeja will be fit enough to take part in the three-match ODI series against England scheduled for later this month. The series will be held in Pune, starting March 23.

The hosts are yet to announce the squad for the same, and Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be a part of it if he passes fit. In his absence, India have called up Rahul Tewatia to act as a spin-bowling all-rounder during the T20 series. Other all-rounders who are a part of the side include Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya.

With Ravindra Jadeja being a crucial part of India’s setup, BCCI hopes to have the mercurial all-rounder fit as soon as possible.