IND vs ENG 2021: Why are Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma not playing the 4th Test for India?

While it was their batting that led Team India down at Headingley, it's the visitors' bowling department that's been revamped ahead of the fourth Test at The Oval. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have both missed out on playing XI, with Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav replacing them respectively.

Speaking to broadcasters at the toss, which he lost, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said the pace duo have 'niggles' and are therefore unfit to play in the Test. He explained:

"We would have bowled first as well but toss isn't something you can control. Need to be prepared for either. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board. Two changes - Ishant and Shami have niggles - Umesh and Shardul are back."

Ishant Sharma had a poor outing at Headingley, being the only wicketless Indian bowler.

While he was suspected of being dropped, Virat Kohli's rationale that he has a 'niggle' goes contrary to bowling coach Bharat Arun's statement on Thursday. Arun claimed Ishant was fit and the issue with his form 'sorted'. However, the possibility of him getting injured after that statement couldn't be ruled out either.

Toss & team news from The Oval



England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 4⃣th #ENGvIND Test



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk



Here's India's Playing XI 👇 pic.twitter.com/zKHU231O69 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Nevertheless, India are likely to miss Mohammed Shami even more, given how he's been one of the most disciplined bowlers in the series so far. The 30-year-old picked up 11 wickets across three Tests at an average of 27.55.

Puzzling statement from Virat Kohli on Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion from India's playing XI once again

It's unlikely for R Ashwin (R) to get a chance in the 5th Test.

Another player conspicuously sitting out the game is premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ranked second in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, Ashwin looked set to play his first Test of the series at Headingley, considering the historically spin-friendly nature of the wicket, especially on the final two days.

Once again, this decision could have been taken at the last minute seeing the greenish tinge on the pitch. But Kohli's statement at the toss made it more puzzling than that. Here's what the Indian skipper said:

"England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket."

Traditionally, it's the off-spinners that are considered more incisive against left-handers due to their natural angle of taking the ball away from them. It also shows in Ashwin's stellar record against the southpaws - he's the only bowler ever to dismiss them more than 200 times.

It remains to be seen how these decisions will pan out for India on the field.

The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar