"Green track. Senior Indian batsman. Groin injury. Hmm..."- Fans troll Virat Kohli for being unfit for 1st ODI vs England

Virat Kohli is not a part of India's playing XI for the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. There were reports that the 33-year-old had endured a groin strain and captain Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that he was being monitored.

This means that Shreyas Iyer will be batting at the No. 3 position.

Virat Kohli certainly wasn't in the greatest of forms, but the one-day format is arguably where he has been at his best. Kohli could have got a bit more time to settle down and perhaps get back into some much-needed form.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed that they will have to wait a bit more to see their favorite player back in action. With the next ODI set to be played at Lord's with a gap of just one day, it is unclear whether Virat Kohli will be able to feature in the ODI series.

Some fans also took a dig at Kohli for getting injured at the wrong time. They felt that as a senior player who played with stitches during the 2016 IPL season, Kohli should have shown similar commitment towards the country. Others trolled him after India found themselves in an incredible position even without Kohli.

India on top of England even without Virat Kohli

Under cloudy conditions, captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. He would not have even dreamt of the situation India are in at the moment, with England already eight wickets down inside their first 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah has been absolutely bang on the money with an incredible opening spell, where he gave away just nine runs and picked up four wickets. Interestingly, out his four wickets, Jason Roy, Joe Root and Liam Livingstone couldn't even open their accounts with the bat.

Mohammad Shami has provided great support with three wickets as India are in a hurry to finish off this game, with England reeling at 89/8 in the 20th over at the time of writing.

