"It is going to be a huge challenge for Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra ahead of 5th India vs England Test

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes star youngster Shubman Gill's technique and temperament will be tested in English conditions during the fifth Test at Edgbaston beginning today.

With India's first-choice openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unavailable, Gill is almost certain to be a part of the playing XI. He has also had the experience of having played in these conditions before in the World Test Championship final last year.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out how Gill hasn't been able to convert his starts into big scores. He said:

"This is going to be a huge challenge for Shubman Gill. He did play in the World Test Championship final and scored a few runs. He also had a good IPL, but playing Test cricket as an opener in England is going to be very difficult."

Aakash Chopra feels Cheteshwar Pujara will open

As far as Shubman Gill's opening partner is concerned, there are a number of makeshift options that India have. However, Aakash Chopra believes the visitors will go with the experience of Cheteshwar Pujara.

The veteran Indian batter was dropped from the Test squad against Sri Lanka, but had a stunning County Championship season and is now back in the reckoning for a place in the XI. On this, Chopra stated:

"There will be moisture in the surface in the beginning and also a bit of movement. So you need technically sound and world-class openers. But that can't be said this time as you have no idea who will open with Shubman Gill. I think Pujara will get the nod and we will have Vihari at 3 and Iyer at 5."

Aakash Chopra also explained why KS Bharat and Mayank Agarwal might not be high in the pecking order as far as openers are concerned. He added:

"KS Bharat did a good job in the practice match and also opened in the second innings. But will India play with two wicketkeepers? I am not sure. You have flown in Mayank Agarwal so late that now to play him directly you need to see how he is shaping up in the nets."

Whichever opening pair India go in with, the kind of impact Rohit and Rahul had together at the top will be very difficult to emulate.

