"Absolute clarity that we were chasing it down" - Joe Root after being named Player of the Series against India

England batter Joe Root has asserted that there was absolute clarity and belief in the team as they set out to chase a record target of 378 set by India in Birmingham.

The former skipper was speaking after being named Player of the Series against India. The 31-year-old run-machine scored an unbeaten 142 off 173 balls as England chased down 378, their highest-ever in Test matches, against India on Tuesday in Birmingham. In the five-game series, four of which were played last year, the right-handed batter smashed 737 runs at an average of 105.28 with four hundreds and one fifty.

Speaking after the incredible win, Root hailed England’s team spirit and the environment in the camp. At the post-match presentation, he said:

“I love playing. It's as simple as that. The environment has been great and the guys are having fun in the last four weeks. There is absolute clarity that we were chasing it down and there was total belief.”

He added:

“Absolutely didn't think of stepping away from the game. There are a bunch of lovely lads and (Ben) Stokes has the backing of everyone. Our responsibility is to keep everyone entertained and keep it fun. We have been riding a brilliant wave of confidence after brilliant performances against New Zealand.”

Ever since giving up the captaincy, the right-handed batter seems to be batting with even greater flair and freedom. Asked about the secret to his form, he explained:

“It is something you are constantly searching for and something you rarely find. You want to keep it as fun as possible. Still watching Jonny (Bairstow) bat is great, I just wanted to give him strike. As a 5-10 year old kid, having fun is what you want and that is what is the most enjoyable part of the career."

Before the rescheduled Test against India, Root was brilliant in the three-match series against New Zealand. He hammered 396 in six innings at a Bradmanesque average of 99 and a healthy strike rate of 74.16.

“Made it a lot more easier for us” - Root on century stand by openers in Birmingham

While Root and Bairstow both hit tons in England’s chase and featured in an unbroken 269-run stand, openers Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) also played a key role by adding 107 for the first wicket. Praising the contribution of the openers, Root said:

“The start the two openers got us off to was superb and they put the pressure back on. It made it a lot more easier for us and those scores were a lot more than what was seen on the scoresheet.”

Bairstow was named Player of the Match for his twin hundreds. He scored a crucial 106 in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 114 in the second.

