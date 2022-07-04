Root-Bairstow stand puts England on top in chase of 378 against India in Birmingham 

Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) featured in an unbroken 150-run stand for the fourth wicket to put England on course for victory in a stiff chase of 378 in the Birmingham Test against India.

Set a challenging target, the hosts slipped from a healthy 107 for no loss to 109 for 3. However, the reliable pair of Root and Bairstow led another commendable fightback for the hosts, ending Day 4 at a healthy 259- 3. England now need a very gettable 119 to win the Birmingham Test on the final day with seven wickets in hand.

Root was compact as ever, reaching yet another defiant half-century. Bairstow, meanwhile, carried on his excellent form, rotating the strike and finding the boundaries with consummate ease whenever the bowlers erred. There was a potentially game-changing moment when Bairstow was dropped on 14.

The right-handed batter edged Mohammed Siraj, and the ball flew to the slip cordon, where Hanuma Vihari was caught off-guard as the ball burst through his hands. Bairstow made India pay, as he brought up yet another fifty by clipping Mohammed Shami off his legs for a couple.

Before their counter-attack with the bat, England made a superb comeback into the Test courtesy their bowlers. Heading into Day 4, India held the upper by quite a significant margin. However, resuming their second innings on 125 for 3, the visitors could only add 120 runs as they bowled out for 245.

A number of Indian batters gave their wickets away, attempting aggressive strokes. In the end, they managed a significant lead of 377, but it was at least 50 short of what they would have ideally hoped for.

Ben Stokes fires England back into contention in Birmingham

Ben Stokes is congratulated by Matthew Potts after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. Pic: Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara got some early rhythm into his innings, hitting two well-timed fours off James Anderson, to get proceedings underway. However, his fine knock ended on 66 when he cut Stuart Broad straight to backward point. The other batter, Rishabh Pant, brought up his fifty by glancing a leg side delivery from Broad for four.

There was not much for India to celebrate thereafter, though. Shreyas Iyer (19) once again fell into the short ball trap, pulling Matthew Potts straight to midwicket. Pant (57), himself, perished to Jack Leach, giving a simple catch to slip while attempting a reverse sweep. As Pant walked back, England could sniff a genuine chance of making a comeback into the game as India’s lead was still only 330.

The wickets kept falling for India, as Shardul Thakur (4) miscued a short ball and was caught at long leg, not long after being struck on the helmet. Ben Stokes then claimed the last three wickets to boost England’s hopes.

Mohammed Shami (13) top-edged a short ball; Ravindra Jadeja (23) chopped one back onto his stumps, while Jasprit Bumrah (7) holed out, mistiming a hook. The England captain ended with impressive figures of 4-33.

Alex Lees comes out all guns blazing for England

Alex Lees contributed a crucial half-century. Pic: Getty Images

After doing well to restrict India in their second innings, England continued their good work with the bat. Under-pressure openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley added a crucial 107 runs for the opening wicket to raise the hosts’ hopes of victory.

Lees was particularly impressive, as he batted with authority and played some attractive strokes. Crawley was subdued in comparison but ensured he did not give his wicket away.

Unlike in the first innings, India’s bowlers looked completely flat, as Lees and Crawley looked at ease. England’s fifty, in fact, came up in nine overs when Lees reverse-swatted Jadeja for a boundary. The runs kept flowing for Lees as he reached his half-century off 44 delivieries, punching Siraj through the covers for four.

Just when India were beginning to feel the pressure, captain Bumrah rose to the occasion, dislodging Crawley (46). The England opener offered no stroke to a fuller delivery from the right-handed pacer that came back and was bowled. Despite the loss of Crawley, England went to tea on Day 4 in an comfortable 107-1.

With the first ball in the post-tea session, though, Bumrah struck again, forcing Ollie Pope (0) to nick a brilliant length delivery that straightened to catch the edge of the bat. Disaster struck for England, as the well-set Lees (56) perished following a chaotic mix-up with Root.

The left-handed opener edged a delivery from Jadeja towards backward square leg. Root took off instantly, while Lees was rooted to his crease. The latter eventually set off for a run, but it was too late and was caught short of his crease by a distance.

At 109- 3, India had seized back the initiative. However, they had no answers to Root and Bairstow’s resilience as the Birmingham Test moved back in favour of the hosts by stumps on Day 4.

