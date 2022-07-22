Create
"Sometimes, I wonder whose Kundli is more worse? Kl Rahul Or Jethalal" - Fans shocked as 'unlucky' Rahul tests COVID positive

KL Rahul tested positive for COVID-19 just as he looked set to make his India comeback. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 22, 2022 06:28 PM IST

India's star opener KL Rahul might have to wait a bit longer for his comeback as he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old was named in India's squad for the T20I series against the West Indies, which will begin on July 29.

However, he won't be able to take the fitness test that was supposed to take place later this week, as he needs to recover from the virus. With KL Rahul's participation in the series being doubtful at the moment, it has been a huge blow to his fans who were waiting to see their beloved star make a comeback.

These fans took to Twitter to express their shock over how unlucky Rahul has been of late with injuries. While it looked certain that the 30-year-old was on his way to recovering from a groin injury, the wait might have to continue a bit longer for him.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sometimes injuries,sometimes covid…Shear bad luck for Rahul and the fans.#klrahul #indvswi #memes @Ishika_Pandey45 https://t.co/5J1QomNb22
Pta ni kbb hoga yarr 😭Get well soon, KL Rahul! ❤️ https://t.co/Xjy8JqeFc2
Oh god help him to get out of these bad days. 🤲❤️#KLRahul | #TeamIndia | @klrahul https://t.co/Is0QMW8rY3
KL Rahul fans right now🥹 #KLRahul https://t.co/QIOOtqudQp
KL Rahul's life so far:-Play IPL & win orange Cap..Injury...Play series against WI & ZIMRepeat everything mentioned above..
Sometimes, I wonder whose Kundli is more worse? Kl Rahul Or Jethalal😭Anyway,speedy recovery @klrahultwitter.com/kushansarkar/s…
Sometimes some situation we don't have the power but we have to,🙂only we know what's going on with us but nothing to do 💔why! god u do this with him & us have some mercy on him and us plzz😌🙏🏻 get well soon champ we'r always with u & always support u❤🤗#TeamIndia |@klrahul https://t.co/szaIlIcWWs
Wish you a speedy recovery @klrahul bhai 💙Waiting to see both of you together in 🇮🇳 colours once again 🙌#TeamIndia[📸: @IPL] https://t.co/FrJsaZg1w9
Not So Good Year For KL Rahul, Get Well Soon Bro
This is to see you back @klrahul https://t.co/d7f2lHfrXk
Both KL Rahul & Ravindra Jadeja are doubtful for Windies T20I & Odi series respectively. The vice captaincy curse goes on. #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Pz1veUzDHP
KL Rahul fans right now. 😔 https://t.co/nv7FhJSgdW
Hours ago KL Rahul was interacting with Level-3 coaches at NCA. Now that he has tested positive for Covid, wonder what it means to those and others at the NCA — including the Indian women's team, who are leaving for CWG by the end of this week — in the next few days.
I remember Jadeja & KL Rahul missing more matches due to injuries/illness since the beginning of 2021 than them playing matches. Really unfortunate that two cricketers at their respective peaks are having to face such issues.

KL Rahul was optimistic about his return to competitive cricket

KL Rahul was named the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa at home last month. But a groin injury put him out of the series as well as the England tour.

At the time, many felt that he wouldn't be able to make a return before the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in August end. However, Rahul looked determined to make a comeback and after his successful surgery in Germany, he reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

The 30-year-old also posted a video of him doing high-octane training, which got his fans excited that he would in all probability make a comeback against the West Indies. Rahul's poor luck seems to have got the better of him once again as his frustrating time away from the game is set to get a bit longer.

While many might argue that Rahul will still walk into India's T20I team, his lack of play could affect his form, and thereby probably even his place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
