"Sometimes, I wonder whose Kundli is more worse? Kl Rahul Or Jethalal" - Fans shocked as 'unlucky' Rahul tests COVID positive

India's star opener KL Rahul might have to wait a bit longer for his comeback as he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old was named in India's squad for the T20I series against the West Indies, which will begin on July 29.
However, he won't be able to take the fitness test that was supposed to take place later this week, as he needs to recover from the virus. With KL Rahul's participation in the series being doubtful at the moment, it has been a huge blow to his fans who were waiting to see their beloved star make a comeback.
These fans took to Twitter to express their shock over how unlucky Rahul has been of late with injuries. While it looked certain that the 30-year-old was on his way to recovering from a groin injury, the wait might have to continue a bit longer for him.
Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul was optimistic about his return to competitive cricket
KL Rahul was named the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa at home last month. But a groin injury put him out of the series as well as the England tour.
At the time, many felt that he wouldn't be able to make a return before the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in August end. However, Rahul looked determined to make a comeback and after his successful surgery in Germany, he reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.
The 30-year-old also posted a video of him doing high-octane training, which got his fans excited that he would in all probability make a comeback against the West Indies. Rahul's poor luck seems to have got the better of him once again as his frustrating time away from the game is set to get a bit longer.
While many might argue that Rahul will still walk into India's T20I team, his lack of play could affect his form, and thereby probably even his place in the T20 World Cup squad.