"Sometimes, I wonder whose Kundli is more worse? Kl Rahul Or Jethalal" - Fans shocked as 'unlucky' Rahul tests COVID positive

India's star opener KL Rahul might have to wait a bit longer for his comeback as he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old was named in India's squad for the T20I series against the West Indies, which will begin on July 29.

However, he won't be able to take the fitness test that was supposed to take place later this week, as he needs to recover from the virus. With KL Rahul's participation in the series being doubtful at the moment, it has been a huge blow to his fans who were waiting to see their beloved star make a comeback.

These fans took to Twitter to express their shock over how unlucky Rahul has been of late with injuries. While it looked certain that the 30-year-old was on his way to recovering from a groin injury, the wait might have to continue a bit longer for him.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav



Get well soon, KL Rahul! Pta ni kbb hoga yarrGet well soon, KL Rahul! Pta ni kbb hoga yarr 😭Get well soon, KL Rahul! ❤️ https://t.co/Xjy8JqeFc2

Cricket Lover 🇮🇳💛 @PradipMsd7 KL Rahul's life so far:-



Play IPL & win orange Cap..



Injury...



Play series against WI & ZIM



Repeat everything mentioned above.. KL Rahul's life so far:-Play IPL & win orange Cap..Injury...Play series against WI & ZIMRepeat everything mentioned above..

Tehseen @mt_seen01 why! god u do this with him & us have some mercy on him and us plzz 🏻 get well soon champ we'r always with u & always support u 🤗

#TeamIndia |@klrahul Sometimes some situation we don't have the power but we have to,🙂only we know what's going on with us but nothing to dowhy! god u do this with him & us have some mercy on him and us plzz🏻 get well soon champ we'r always with u & always support u Sometimes some situation we don't have the power but we have to,🙂only we know what's going on with us but nothing to do 💔why! god u do this with him & us have some mercy on him and us plzz😌🙏🏻 get well soon champ we'r always with u & always support u❤🤗#TeamIndia |@klrahul https://t.co/szaIlIcWWs

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



Waiting to see both of you together in colours once again



#TeamIndia

[📸: Wish you a speedy recovery @klrahul bhaiWaiting to see both of you together incolours once again[📸: @IPL Wish you a speedy recovery @klrahul bhai 💙Waiting to see both of you together in 🇮🇳 colours once again 🙌#TeamIndia[📸: @IPL] https://t.co/FrJsaZg1w9

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Not So Good Year For KL Rahul, Get Well Soon Bro Not So Good Year For KL Rahul, Get Well Soon Bro

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 Both KL Rahul & Ravindra Jadeja are doubtful for Windies T20I & Odi series respectively. The vice captaincy curse goes on. #CricketTwitter Both KL Rahul & Ravindra Jadeja are doubtful for Windies T20I & Odi series respectively. The vice captaincy curse goes on. #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Pz1veUzDHP

Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் @SaGomesh Hours ago KL Rahul was interacting with Level-3 coaches at NCA. Now that he has tested positive for Covid, wonder what it means to those and others at the NCA — including the Indian women's team, who are leaving for CWG by the end of this week — in the next few days. Hours ago KL Rahul was interacting with Level-3 coaches at NCA. Now that he has tested positive for Covid, wonder what it means to those and others at the NCA — including the Indian women's team, who are leaving for CWG by the end of this week — in the next few days.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill I remember Jadeja & KL Rahul missing more matches due to injuries/illness since the beginning of 2021 than them playing matches. Really unfortunate that two cricketers at their respective peaks are having to face such issues. I remember Jadeja & KL Rahul missing more matches due to injuries/illness since the beginning of 2021 than them playing matches. Really unfortunate that two cricketers at their respective peaks are having to face such issues.

KL Rahul was optimistic about his return to competitive cricket

KL Rahul was named the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa at home last month. But a groin injury put him out of the series as well as the England tour.

At the time, many felt that he wouldn't be able to make a return before the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in August end. However, Rahul looked determined to make a comeback and after his successful surgery in Germany, he reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

The 30-year-old also posted a video of him doing high-octane training, which got his fans excited that he would in all probability make a comeback against the West Indies. Rahul's poor luck seems to have got the better of him once again as his frustrating time away from the game is set to get a bit longer.

While many might argue that Rahul will still walk into India's T20I team, his lack of play could affect his form, and thereby probably even his place in the T20 World Cup squad.

