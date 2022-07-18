"The big occasions, the big stage really excites him"- Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant coming good in crunch games

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has given his opinion on Rishabh Pant's mindset when he walks out to bat in the deciders of series across formats. The 24-year-old once again played a ridiculous knock under pressure in a must-win game against England in Manchester on Sunday.

Pant seems to be making it a habit to perform in crunch situations and when his team needs him the most.

Be it his incredible knocks in Sydney and Brisbane against Australia, his hundreds against England at Ahmedabad and Edgbaston, or his knock yesterday, he just seems to have found a way to thrive under pressure.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the third ODI, here's what Zaheer Khan had to say about Rishabh Pant's big-match mentality:

"If you look at him (Pant) how he has gone about playing these impact innings, one thing that stands out is the hunger for success. The big occasions, the big stage really excites him. So it is about contributing when it matters the most and that's what gets him going. When you are put in that situation where everything matters, that brings out the best in him."

"In terms of bench strength, India are far ahead of other teams right now"- Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan was also impressed with the way Mohammed Siraj filled the big shoes of Jasprit Bumrah under pressure.

India's star pacer was ruled out due to a back spasm and Siraj was given the responsibility of striking with the new ball.

The 28-year-old obliged and delivered with the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root upfront. These wickets were important in the context of the series.

Zaheer Khan feels the depth in Indian cricket is incomparable to others currently. He stated:

"The bench strength of this Indian team is immense. Your main bowler is sitting out due to back spasm, last moment in a series decider. It's never easy for any bowler to bowl a spell that Bumrah does upfront.

"But that was Siraj's role and he did it magnificently. There are other bowlers too who are waiting in the wings. In terms of bench strength, India are far ahead of other teams right now."

India's squad depth will once again be tested as Shikhar Dhawan will lead quite a new-look side in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies next.

