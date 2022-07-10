"They've got something going on at the right time" - Michael Vaughan on India's approach in T20Is vs England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is quite impressed with the new template that Team India under Rohit Sharma have shown as far as their batting is concerned. Despite losing wickets at almost regular intervals in the second T20I at Edgbaston, the visitors continued to attack the England bowlers.

This was perhaps one of the main reasons why India were still able to put up a competitive total on the board, according to Vaughan. The 47-year-old also hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his crucial cameo under pressure that took the visitors to 170.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Vaughan explained why this is perhaps the ideal approach from the Men in Blue with the T20 World Cup just around the corner. He opined:

"They got to 170 from 100/5 (89/5), Jadeja deserves a lot of credit. It's the first time I am seeing India thinking that if they can carry on with this mindset, aggression and skill-set with the ball in hand, and when you think what KL Rahul can add to this team along with 1-2 players who can hit it a long way, the World Cup is right around the corner and they've got something going on at the right time." (sic)

Momentum of the Indian team in leading up to the T20 World Cup is crucial: Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, who was present on the panel with Vaughan, also agreed with what the former England captain had to say. Although there is a huge difference between a bilateral series and a multi-nation tournament, the 43-year-old reckons these series wins will give the Men in Blue much-needed confidence.

On this, he stated:

"You talk about momentum a lot. The momentum of the Indian team in leading up to the tournament is going to be crucial. They should keep on building that confidence as they get closer to the tournament. For sure they know England are not an easy side to beat. So when you have such performances against such a quality team, that does put you in a mindset that you have a chance of winning the big one in a few months down the road."

The visitors will look to be ruthless as they set their sights on completing a series whitewash at the Trent Bridge in the final T20I on Sunday.

