"Virat Kohli has become a liability now"- Danish Kaneria slams former Indian skipper after his disappointing show in IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli let the fans down with his disappointing performance in the second T20I against England. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria felt that either Kohli should make a comeback soon or be ready to give up his place to another player.

Kohli came out to bat at number three in Birmingham on Saturday (July 9) after a 49-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. It was a good stage for him to play a big knock, but Kohli mistimed a shot off debutant Richard Gleeson's bowling, handing a catch to Dawid Malan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said that a young player can take Virat's place in the Indian playing XI if needed.

Kaneria said:

"When the big guns were out, even then the team was performing, the youngsters were doing the job. The big player should understand that he is becoming a liability to the team. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the T20 World Cup."

Kaneria asked where the older version of Virat Kohli, who would destroy the opposition bowling attack, was. He continued:

"Where is Virat Kohli? What has happened to him? Where have the runs disappeared? I think he has gone into the box. Many people are saying that he will score big soon, but I have been telling this since the IPL season's beginning that he should have left the IPL early."

Danish Kaneria thinks Virat Kohli wasted his time to rest by playing in IPL

Danish Kaneria played 61 Test matches for the Pakistan cricket team (Image: Getty)

Danish Kaneria further opined that instead of playing in the IPL, Kohli could have utilized the two months to rest. He labeled him as a burden to the team and said:

"He could have taken rest by skipping IPL but he wasted the time. Now is the time to build India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022. He has become a burden for the team. It does not matter which team it is, India or Pakistan, it is not that if they play without big names, the teams won't perform well."

India will play the final T20I of the series against England on Sunday (July 10). It will be interesting to see if Kohli can come back among the runs and play a big knock.

