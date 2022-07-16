“Shardul Thakur could come in” - Wasim Jaffer on the one change India might make in the 3rd ODI vs England

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that all-rounder Shardul Thakur might be picked in the Indian playing XI for the deciding ODI against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

Jaffer explained that Thakur’s inclusion would strengthen the lower-order batting and he could also serve as a sixth bowling option for Rohit Sharma.

India’s batting crumbled in the second one-dayer against England at Lord’s. Chasing 247, the visitors slipped to 101 for 6. However, unlike England, who recovered from 148 for 6 to post 246, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 146. India had a long tail at Lord's, with Mohammed Shami coming in at No. 8.

Previewing the third match, Jaffer admitted that the visitors are unlikely to make too many changes despite the 100-run defeat at Lord’s. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, though, he did admit:

“There could be one change. Shardul Thakur could come in for the third ODI. When Shami comes in at 8, that means the tail is rather lengthy. India have Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, so he could be the sixth bowling option as well. But the way India have been operating, they might go in with the same team.”

While India’s batting disappointed at Lord’s, their bowling has been highly penetrative in both games. Praising the bowling attack, Jaffer said:

“(Jasprit) Bumrah and Shami are an amazing opening bowling pair. In the second ODI as well, they beat the bat quite a few times. England were lucky that the bowlers did not find the edges. The bowlers have done their job."

"Even Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed. Hardik Pandya has almost made a contribution. They need to take responsibility in the third one-dayer as well.”

While Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6 for 19 in the first match, Chahal picked up 4 for 47 in the second game.

"In recent years, they have won at venues where they hadn’t tasted wins before" - Jaffer on India’s Manchester jinx

The final ODI will be played at Manchester, a venue where India have not beaten England since the 1983 World Cup semi-final. As for Test matches, they have not won a single game over here. However, Jaffer is confident that India can break the hoodoo. He asserted:

“This (Manchester) is not a happy hunting ground for India. But in recent years, they have won at venues where they hadn’t tasted wins before. So maybe we might see the Old Trafford jinx breaking as well.”

India and England last met in an ODI in Manchester in August of 2007. The hosts won the game by three wickets, chasing a target of 213.

