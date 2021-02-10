Aakash Chopra calls for the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal to address India’s spin-bowling woes

Aakash Chopra has called for the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal following the struggles of Indian spinners in the first Test in Chennai.

The ex-player suggested that India should add Yuzvendra Chahal to their Test squad to add variety to their bowling attack. The former cricketer provided this suggestion after India lost the first Test against England by a whopping 227 runs.

Slightly left-field thought/suggestion....India should look to add Yuzi Chahal in the Test squad ASAP. Considering that the bio-bubble protocols will take time....try to make him available for the third Test. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2021

With bio-bubble protocols in place, Aakash Chopra explained how Yuzvendra Chahal would have to be added to the squad as soon as possible so that he is available for the third Test in Ahmedabad.

However, when asked if he prefers Yuzvendra Chahal over Kuldeep Yadav, Aakash Chopra responded in the negative.

Replying to a fan tweet, Aakash Chopra mentioned how having Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad has nothing to do with Kuldeep Yadav, who should be a part of India’s playing XI.

Kuldeep should have played the first Test. Must play the second Test. Having Chahal in the mix has nothing to do with Kuldeep actually. #IndvEng https://t.co/091l0eXeqj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2021

A look at Yuzvendra Chahal’s first-class record

Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to make his Test debut

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal has never been considered for India in the longest format of the game. This is despite the fact that he is the team’s frontline spinner in white-ball cricket.

His first-class record isn’t too bad. In 31 games, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 84 wickets at an average of 33.21. His bowling strike rate of 65 compares well with that of India’s current options: Shahbaz Nadeem (63.8) and Axar Patel (65.4).

Aakash Chopra’s suggestion to include Yuzvendra Chahal comes after India's spinners struggled to impress against England. Only Ravichandran Ashwin seemed to have a grip of proceedings in Chennai, picking nine wickets as he tested the English batsmen frequently.

However, Ashwin didn’t get much support from the other end. Shahbaz Nadeem couldn’t build pressure despite being a left-arm spinner who mostly bowled to right-handers. Nadeem's penchant to bowl no-balls was also a cause for concern, and his economy rate of close to four wasn’t ideal either.

With Washington Sundar getting targetted by England’s batsmen, the youngster couldn’t replicate his Brisbane heroics. He struggled to get much turn from the wicket too. While Ravichandran Ashwin flighted the ball and earned rich rewards, Sundar’s one-dimensional bowling didn't help his and the team's cause, as he went wicketless.

In this regard, Aakash Chopra’s suggestion about adding Yuzvendra Chahal to the squad makes sense.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg-spin could be a useful addition against England. With just two left-handed batsmen in their lineup, Chahal’s ability to turn the ball away from the right-handers would be immensely beneficial.

The presence of a leg spinner in the side would also add some variety to the bowling attack. The hosts were guilty of being one-dimensional, as they only had finger spinners in the side. So Chahal’s arrival could certainly mix things up for the hosts looking to bounce back in the series.