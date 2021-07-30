Ind vs Eng: Anuskha Sharma shares a cute group picture featuring Virat Kohli and some of India's stars

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a group picture of herself with her husband and India skipper Virat Kohli and their newborn daughter, Vamika. The picture also included his teammates KL Rahul with rumored girlfriend, Athiya Shetty, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma, who also posed with their wives, Tanya, and Pratima Singh, respectively.

She captioned the picture, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai", followed by upside-down face and butterfly emojis. The image saw Kohli reply with a heart.

You can view the post below:

Team India players' downtime with their family

KL Rahul shared pictures of the gang during a stylish photo session. In one of the photos, Athiya Shetty can be seen clicking a picture of Rahul, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal and Ishant Sharma as Anushka stands beside her and watches the players pose.

Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the UK since June where Team India has been alloted for their cricket series.

It is speculated that Athiya is accompanying rumored boyfriend KL Rahul. The duo have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now.

India vs England Test schedule

The Test series between India and England will kick off the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Both sides will be eager to get off to a good start and win as many matches as possible. It will help them get a head start in the second edition of the World Test points table.

The Test series will commence on August 4 and continue until September 14.

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

Edited by Arnav Kholkar